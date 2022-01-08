Chiefs vs Broncos Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Kansas City Chiefs look to stay alive in the race for the AFC’s top seed when they face the Denver Broncos in the regular-season finale on Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

The game (4:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on both ESPN and ABC, and will also stream on ESPN+. Here’s a full rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of the Chiefs vs Broncos online:

Chiefs vs Broncos Preview

The AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) are looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss last week and keep their hopes of obtaining the AFC’s top-seed alive when they take on the Denver Broncos (7-9) on the road in the regular-season finale on Saturday.

The Chiefs will need to beat the Broncos and also have the Tennessee Titans lose to the Houston Texans on Sunday in order to secure the conference’s No. 1 seed, which would grant them a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Kansas City fell out of the top position after they lost to the upstart Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday, 34-31. Their 26th-ranked defense was exposed by the lethal combo of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, who went off. Burrow had 446 passing yards and four touchdowns and Chase set an NFL rookie record for receiving yards in a game with 266, as the Bengals outscored the Chiefs 17-3 in the second half en route to a massive win for their franchise.

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu spoke about how the team would get past last week’s frustrating performance.

“You just go back to work, you don’t point fingers,” said Mathieu. “You don’t blame coaches, you don’t blame a particular player or a particular series, you just go back to work. You keep bonding with your teammates, you keep that chemistry alive and you keep believing in your coaches, as well.”

Although the defense struggled mightily in the loss, the Kansas City offense was able to move the ball easily throughout the game, totaling 414 yards (7.1 per play). Patrick Mahomes completed 26-of-35 passes for 259 yards and two TDs while Darrel Williams rushed for 88 yards and had two scores.

On the injury front, right tackle Lucas Niang and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will both be out for the Chiefs on Saturday. Niang suffered a knee injury in the first quarter last Sunday, while Edwards-Helaire will miss his second straight game with a shoulder injury.

The Broncos will be hoping to end their season on a high note after losing three straight and four of their last six. The lackluster campaign has eliminated them from playoff contention and solidified their fifth straight losing season.

The offense has been spinning its wheels in the latter half of the year, scoring 13 points or fewer in five of its last seven games.

In last week’s contest, the Broncos’ offense was stifled in a 34-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Drew Lock replaced an injured Teddy Bridgewater at QB and went 18-of-25 for 245 yards and one TD. The running game was held in check, managing only 83 yards on 27 carries.

Denver’s defense is banged up and will be without starting cornerbacks Pat Surtain and Ronald Darby, who are out with a calf and shoulder injury, respectively.

The Chiefs will be looking to win their 13th consecutive game against the Broncos, dating back to 2015. They won their last matchup earlier this season in Week 13, 22-9 at home.