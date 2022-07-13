Christina ‘Chrissy’ Powell Missing in Texas: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chrissy Powell is a missing San Antonio, Texas, paralegal.

Powell has not been seen on July 5, 2022, when she left her house to go to work, according to a missing person’s poster. Police, family, and friends are frantically searching for her.

She also goes by the name Christina Powell and Christina Lee Powell. She is 39-years-old.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Powell Was Running Late for Work When She Disappeared

A missing person’s poster says that the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit is attempted to locate a missing 39-year-old woman – Powell.

She was last seen leaving her house in the Apple Creek neighborhood in San Antoniom, Texas, at 10:34 a.m. on July 5, 2022.

Her family told police that she was running late for work, and she called the law firm where she works and let them know she was on her way.

“She was rushing and left her phone at home,” the missing person poster says. “Chrissy never made it to work and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Chrissy has a medical condition that requires medication that she does not have with her.”

Police say she drives a black 2020 Nissan Rogue with license plate PYJ 8564. Those with information should contact 210-207-7660.

2. Powell Works for a Medical Malpractice Law Firm

On Facebook, Powell wrote that she works at a “Medical Malpractice Law Firm,” and “Studied Paralegal Certificate Program at UTSA – The University of Texas at San Antonio.”

She also wrote that she “studied B.A. Psychology at University of Texas at San Antonio,” lives in San Antonio, Texas, and is from New Haven, Connecticut.

On Facebook, she shared posts with inspirational sayings. Her top post was about puppies. She also shared photos of herself with a young child.

3. Video Captured Powell Leaving Her Home

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Video captured Powell leaving home. You can watch it above. According to Fox News, Powell is a mother of two.

The video was from a ring camera.

Fox News reported that Powell left her cell phone in the bathroom and did not take her Apple Watch either. Her mother told Fox News about her last conversation with Powell: “We didn’t really have any kind of in-depth conversation. It was basically, ‘Good morning.’ She told me she was late. Then, she was leaving for work and I told her to be careful. And I probably told her, ‘I love you.’”

4. San Antonio Police Received Information That Powell Might Be in the Kerrville, Texas, Area

The City of Kerrville Police Department wrote on Facebook:

The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a missing endangered adult, Christina Lee Powell, 39 years old, who has diagnosed medical conditions that require a doctor’s care. SAPD has received information that she might be in the Kerrville area. She has blond hair and brown eyes, and is described as being about 5’2” tall and about 120 lbs. She is believed to be driving a black 2020 Nissan Rogue, with Texas tag PYJ 8564. If you have seen or may know the whereabouts of Christina Powell, please contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.

Claudia Mobley, Powell’s mother, wrote on Facebook, “My sweet daughter Chrissy Lee is missing. She left here Tuesday morning on her way to work. She never made it to work and we haven’t seen or heard from her since. If anybody has any information, please let me know. I love her and miss her. Keep us in your prayers.”

5. A Friend Says the Unknown ‘Is the Scariest Part’

Lauren Leal, a friend of Powell’s, spoke to KENS5.

“The unknown is the scariest part,” she said. “It is fear in my mind right now. It is hard to wrap our minds around where she might be, what could have happened.”

Leal added: “My fear is not ever knowing anything. I mean I think that would be the worst is spending the rest of my life looking for her. I will never give up.”

READ NEXT: TikTok Influencer’s Son Murdered at Gas Station.