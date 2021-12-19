‘Christmas Takes Flight’ Streaming: How to Watch Online

The latest holiday made-for-TV movie is “Christmas Takes Flight,” premiering Sunday, December 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of “Christmas Takes Flight” online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch “Christmas Takes Flight” live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Christmas Takes Flight” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Christmas Takes Flight” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch “Christmas Takes Flight” live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

‘Christmas Takes Flight’ Preview





Play



Christmas Takes Flight (Sneak Peek 1) CHRISTMAS TAKES FLIGHT features a holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett and Matt Hansen, a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny's family-owned, regional airline. Matt's cost-cutting initiatives threaten Christmas when he cancels the airline's annual holiday charitable benefit for underserved children. Determined to show Matt that the sweetest things in life are worth any… 2021-12-04T06:41:00Z

CBS is back in the original holiday movie game for the first time since 2010 with two new holiday films for 2021. The first was “A Christmas Proposal,” which aired on December 12 and the second is “Christmas Takes Flight,” airing on December 19.

The CBS description for “Christmas Takes Flight” reads:

“Christmas Takes Flight” features a holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett and Matt Hansen, a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny’s family-owned, regional airline. Matt’s cost-cutting initiatives threaten Christmas when he cancels the airline’s annual holiday charitable benefit for underserved children. Determined to show Matt that the sweetest things in life are worth any price, Jenny rallies the community to help save the event and unexpectedly finds herself falling for the magnate in the process.

The film stars Katie Lowes, Evan Williams, Andrew Airlie, Kyra Leroux, Erik Gow, and Keisha Haines.

In two videos for CBS’ Facebook page, the stars talked about their holiday traditions and their favorite Christmas movies.

“We wake up on Christmas morning and our stockings are on the foot of our beds. Somehow my parents make it in without me waking up,” said Williams, adding that his favorite Christmas movie is “Home Alone,” particularly when “Carol of the Bells” just “pops in there and starts to get you in the gut.”

“Going to my Granny Pat’s house in Buffalo New York and opening up Christmas presents in her living room, which I’ve done since I was eight months old,” said Lowes, adding that her favorite Christmas movie is “Chevy Chase in ‘Christmas Vacation,’ it is hilarious … and ‘Love Actually,’ you gotta root for love in a Christmas movie.”

Look for Lowes to be back on CBS when her new comedy “How We Roll” premieres March 31, 2022 and co-stars comedian Pete Holmes.

“[‘How We Roll’] is the new CBS comedy where we play husband and wife navigating what happens when one of us gets fired and decides to pursue their dream of becoming a professional bowler,” teases Lowes in a CBS Facebook video.

The show is based on the real life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood. The CBS description reads:

As a skilled player, Tom knows that in bowling you get two chances: no matter what you do with the first ball, you get another one to make it right – the ultimate second chance. Keeping that in mind, he begins his new career with the loving “OK” from his wife, Jen (Katie Lowes); the unfaltering support of Archie (Chi McBride), his mentor and the proud owner of Archie’s Lanes: Home of the Curly Fry; the cautious backing of his protective mom, Helen (Julie White); and the encouragement of his son, Sam (Mason Wells). It remains to be seen if Tom will strike it big on the pro bowler circuit, but right now, the pins are set, he’s taking his second shot, and it’s 300 or bust.

“Christmas Takes Flight” premieres Sunday, December 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.