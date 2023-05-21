Chuck Clark Not Dead: ‘RIP Chuck’ Trend Isn’t the Ravens Player

Baltimore Ravens player Chuck Clark is not dead, despite a viral Twitter trend, “RIP Chuck.”

A fan page called Ravens Nation Live contributed to the confusion, tweeting a picture of Clark, and writing, “An icon. RIP Chuck. Mental health is real. Prayers for his family tonight.”

An icon. RIP Chuck. Mental health is real. Prayers for his family tonight. pic.twitter.com/pAMrCxrofK — Ravens Nation LIVE (@LIVERavenNation) May 21, 2023

However, Clark tweeted about the confusion, writing, “What’s up everybody I woke up this morning to some misunderstanding that I passed away last night..the words Chuck, Baltimore, purple and ravens lead a bunch of people my way.. I am here to clear up that it was not me and that we can’t run with everything on social media.”

What’s up everybody I woke up this morning to some misunderstanding that I passed away last night..the words Chuck, Baltimore, purple and ravens lead a bunch of people my way.. I am here to clear up that it was not me and that we can’t run with everything on social media. — Chuck Clark (@ChuckC36) May 21, 2023

Here’s what you need to know:

A Fan Page Using the Name ‘Chuck’ Tweeted, ‘This Will Be My Last Tweet From Me’

Sorry gang. I hope the Ravens do well but this will be my last tweet from me. Thanks for all the debates and laughs lol — chuck👨🏾‍💻 (@PurpleReignEra) May 20, 2023

A Twitter page called @PurpleReignEra, in the name of “Chuck,” tweeted, “Sorry gang. I hope the Ravens do well but this will be my last tweet from me. Thanks for all the debates and laughs lol.”

That tweet has had more than 14 million views. However, @PurpleReignEra is a fan account; Clark’s Twitter account is @ChuckC36.

Many people commented in the Twitter thread. “I didn’t know you, I didn’t find out your name until it was too late. My heart breaks for you and your family. I know the pain, the places your mind goes when you’re overwhelmed and you want it end. Sometimes it takes all you have to hang on, and sometimes everything you have isn’t enough. Rest in peace now Chuck,” wrote one.

“It’s so important that we value how we speak to people on the internet. This guy gave his testament on Instagram before he took his life. One of the things he said was how someone judged him off his clothes. We sit around and talk about people, making personal attacks on here not thinking how that can impact someone’s thought process when they aren’t feeling good about life,” wrote another.

The Real Chuck Clark Wrote, ‘My Thoughts & Prayers Go Out to the Guy’

My thoughts and prayers go out to the guy and his family. Also for anyone else who may come in contact with this post and needs help to know that the life crisis line is 988 and you are not alone! — Chuck Clark (@ChuckC36) May 21, 2023

Clark also wrote on Twitter, “My thoughts and prayers go out to the guy and his family. Also for anyone else who may come in contact with this post and needs help to know that the life crisis line is 988 and you are not alone!”

The full name of Chuck from @PurpleReignEra is not clear; according to Sports Tiger, he was on Instagram using the handle @hotboychuckie. That user did post an Instagram story in which he wrote, “anyways this my last post fr. Don’t be sad. I had a fun life like nah fr. lol I kno I lived a great life. Bye y’all.” It could not be confirmed that man died of suicide, however. He indicated on Instagram that he was a barber.

“Not recommending watching his IG story but it was heartbreaking hearing him talk about someone trashing him (on here or IG idk) and how much it hurt him. Sick to think about how cruel we as people can be and how much it can mess with someone’s mental. Rest peacefully Chuck,” a person tweeted.

READ NEXT: The Allen, Texas, Mall Shooting Victims