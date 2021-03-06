Chucky Trill Dead: Houston Rapper Shot to Death in Atlanta

Chucky Trill, a rising rapper from Houston, Texas, has been shot to death in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Gwinnett County Police Department wrote in a statement that it is “investigating a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours on I-85 south near Jimmy Carter Blvd. The police department received an emergency call just before 3:00 AM stating that a shooting had taken place on the interstate. When officers arrived to the shooting scene, they located a stopped vehicle and one male victim.”

That victim was later identified as Chucky Trill, whose real name was Corey Detiege, according to Click2Houston.

Trill’s last Instagram post came three days before his death and reads, “I Fell In Love With The Streets And Left My Heart Up In It 💔🖤💔” His Instagram story came in the last 24 hours and showed him out on the town.

Trill Died at a Local Hospital After Being Shot at Least One Time

The police statement revealed that “the victim in this shooting was shot at least one time and died at a local hospital. Detectives responded to the scene and began speaking with witnesses. There is currently no description of the suspect vehicle.”

Authorities added:

Investigators believe that there may be witnesses to either the shooting or the events that leading up to the shooting. Detectives are asking those people to come forward and contact the police department with any information that they have. Information on the victim will be provided after he is identified and notification has been given to his family. The motive for this shooting is still being investigated.

Atlanta rapper Dirty Redd World wrote on Instagram, “(Streets don’t love a soul). My lil brother died in my arms, that’s a feeling I will never shake.”

Lil Flip wrote,

MAN 🤦🏾‍♂️ THIS NEWS MESSED ME UP 😢 😢 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🤞🏾🍀 ME & @chuckytrillofficial TOOK THIS PIC AT THE DJ SCREW 🔩 TRIBUTE AND I TOLD HIM I HAD A ROLE FOR HIM IN MY MOVIE 🎥 IM SHOOTING IN MAY AND HE SAID BRO YOU KNOW WE FAM!! HE SAID,I APPRECIATE YOU EVEN INCLUDING ME!! CHUCKY ALWAYS WAS IN A GREAT MOOD WHEN I SAW HIM!

Trill Was in Town for the NBA’s All-Star Weekend

Bun B wrote a tribute to Trill on Instagram:

Damn. This was a good man. Humble. Hard working. Loyal. Determined. Focused. And he had the talent. Queen saw him and told @boneafied “That boy is good. If he don’t have a manager you should do it.” And he did, putting everything he had in it. We are heartbroken this morning and send our deepest condolences to D, Bone and all of his family, friends and supporters. Buy or stream his music and let’s keep his memory alive. #RIPChuckyTrill

According to Click2Houston, Trill was in Atlanta “to perform at a virtual event and make music connections during the NBA All-Star weekend.”

The television station reported that his father was a rapper “in the group Trinity Garden Cartel back in the 90s under Rap-A-Lot Record” and Trill was managed by Bone of Boneafied Entertainment.

“If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit http://www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case,” police wrote.

