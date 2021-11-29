CMA Country Christmas 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

It’s not the holiday season until we have officially kicked things off with the annual CMA Country Christmas celebration. The 2021 concert special premieres Monday, November 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of CMA Country Christmas 2021 online:

CMA Country Christmas 2021 Preview





Play



CMA Country Christmas 2021 Lineup Reveal Subscribe: countrymu.sc/youtube About CMA: CMA is dedicated to bringing the poetry and emotion of Country Music to the world. We will continue the tradition of leadership and professionalism, promoting the music, and recognizing excellence in all its forms. While fostering a spirit of community and sharing, we will respect and encourage creativity and the unique… 2021-11-15T18:08:13Z

It is time once again to usher in the yuletide season with the Country Music Association’s Country Christmas celebration, now in its 12th year on ABC. The annual holiday concert event is not aired live, but filmed beforehand and edited into a broadcast. It has been hosted in the past by Jennifer Nettles, Reba McEntire and Trisha Yearwood.

Hosted by first-time hosts Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce, the special promises to be an “intimate evening of holiday classics,” according to the ABC press release. Performers include Jimmie Allen With Louis York & the Shindellas, Breland, Brett Eldredge, Lady A, Pistol Annies, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson.

The ABC press release teases:

“CMA Country Christmas” brings the holidays home again, inviting viewers to sit back and enjoy the season in a warm and intimate home setting reminiscent of classic Christmas television specials of the past. Coming together for a night of festive performances and cozy holiday moments, “CMA Country Christmas” is sure to celebrate the magic of the Christmas season. “CMA Country Christmas” will also feature two student musicians, supporting CMA’s longstanding commitment to support equity in music education. A student at Nashville School of the Arts, Truman Eltringham, 17, and Carter Hammonds, an 8-year-old student at FH Jenkins Preparatory School, joined hosts Barrett and Pearce for an unforgettable performance you won’t want to miss.

The performances are as follows:

Gabby Barrett performing “Silent Night”

Carly Pearce performing “O Holy Night”

Barrett, Pearce, Eltringham and Hammonds performing “Sleigh Ride”

Jimmie Allen with Louis York and The Shindellas performing “What Does Christmas Mean?”

Breland performing “The Christmas Song”

Brett Eldredge performing “Merry Christmas Baby”

Lady A performing “Christmas Through Your Eyes”

Pistol Annies performing “Snow Globe”

Carrie Underwood performing “Mary, Did You Know?”

Lainey Wilson performing “Christmas Cookies”

On Instagram, Barrett posted a photo and wrote, “So excited to be hosting CMA Country Christmas w/ ma girl @carlypearce ✨ It’s my FAVORITE time of the year.”

And Pearce echoed those sentiments with a post of her own, writing, “And the day just keeps getting better!! SO thrilled to be hosting #CMACountryChristmas with guys the beautiful @gabbybarrett_ 🎄❄️ Watch November 29 on @abcnetwork!”

The 2021 CMA Country Christmas celebration airs Monday, November 29 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.