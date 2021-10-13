CMT Artists of the Year 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

CMT’s 2021 musical celebration “Artists of the Year” airs live on Wednesday, October 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “CMT Artists of the Year” online:

CMT is bringing together a star-studded night to honor country legend Randy Travis among other honorees during the 2021 Artists of the Year celebration happening live in Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 13.

The CMT press release promises:

Garth Brooks joins this year’s presenter lineup to honor friend and country legend Randy Travis with the highly-coveted “Artist of a Lifetime” award, alongside some of the biggest stars across music, television, entertainment and social media, including Connie Britton, Eric Church, Lady A, Michael W. Smith, Misty Copeland, Morgan Evans and Nelly who will honor this year’s “CMT Artists of the Year” honorees: Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton and Travis. As previously announced, Boyz II Men, Jonas Brothers, Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix, Walker Hayes and Yola are scheduled to perform, along with Barrett, Brown, Ballerini, Combs and Guyton. The 90-minute special returns to its original format after adapting last year to honor some of the most vital and inspirational Americans on the frontlines of the pandemic. Artists honored as this year’s 2021 “CMT Artists of the Year” are Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Combs, alongside “Breakout Artist of the Year” Mickey Guyton and “Artist of a Lifetime” Randy Travis. The 2021 “CMT Artists of the Year” ceremony will also feature never-before-seen performances and collaborations, with special guests, performers and presenters.

Travis is joining the ranks of past “Lifetime” honorees that include Reba McEntire in 2019, Loretta Lynn in 2018, Shania Twain in 2016, Kenny Rogers in 2015, and Merle Haggard in 2014.

“To think you receive a Lifetime Achievement award for sharing your heart with the world through music is really beyond words of gratitude. CMT has been so good to me throughout my career and I’m happy they believe I gave something in return. I’m blessed and most thankful,” said Travis in a statement.

“It is a privilege to announce Randy Travis as the recipient of this year’s CMT Artist of a Lifetime award. His historic career encompassing multiple genres illuminates his extraordinary talent, determination, and lasting influence on country music and beyond,” added Leslie Fram, Senior Vice President, Music & Talent, CMT. “Randy’s unmistakable, traditional country sound has shaped multiple generations and we’re honored to celebrate this deserved lifetime honor with him.”

The 2021 CMT Artists of the Year special airs Wednesday, October 13 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CMT.