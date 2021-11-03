CMU vs WMU Football 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Western Michigan Broncos (5-3, 2-2 MAC) host the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-4, 2-2 MAC), on November 3 at Waldo Stadium.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Central Michigan vs Western Michigan online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Central Michigan vs Western Michigan live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Central Michigan vs Western Michigan live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPNU, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Central Michigan vs Western Michigan live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPNU is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Central Michigan vs Western Michigan live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Central Michigan vs Western Michigan live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Central Michigan vs Western Michigan Preview

The winner of this one, per tradition, receives the Victory Cannon. The Broncos have won three in a row in the rivalry and eight of their last 10 against the Chippewas.

Both teams enter this game averaging 29.0 points on offense, and they’re evenly matched on defense, with the Broncos allowing 27.3 points a game and the Chippewas surrendering 28.4 points per contest. Western Michigan has been taking the ball away a bit more, however, with nine takeaways to Central’s six.

WMU is coming off a 34-15 loss to Toledo last weekend. Broncos QB Kaleb Eleby completed 15 of 29 passes for 232 yards and a rushing score in the loss. Western Michigan managed to outgain Toledo, (398-330 total yards), but two costly fumbles made the difference in the game. Now, they’ll face a CMU team they’ve dominated in recent years.

“This team has embarrassed us and me personally,” Central Michigan head coach Jim McElwain said about the Broncos. “We have to do something different because they’ve embarrassed us and that’s not good for this university.”

“This team is awful scary that we’re playing,” McElwain added, per The Detroit News. “I think they are as talented as there is. If you take a look at what they do defensively, unbelievable. It’s amazing how many negative plays they get people in. They are playing really good offensively. We haven’t stopped them in two years. Their quarterback (Kaleb Eleby) knows exactly what to do, how to handle the RPO game, and they are big and physical up front, but you know what, you toss that all out. It’s a rivalry and it’s time to get out there and play.”

CMU is coming off a hard-fought 39-38 loss to Northern Illinois last weekend. Chippewas QB Daniel Richardson went 23-36 for 289 yards and three TDs in the loss, and running back Lew Nichols added 192 yards and two scores on 22 carries, but it wasn’t enough. Northern Illinois hit a field goal in the final minute, ending Central Michigan’s two-game win streak. They’ll look to get back on track against their longtime rival Wednesday.

“We’re playing Central, so it’s a big game for everybody,” WMU head coach Tim Lester said this week. “They’re playing well right now, a lot of close games, a lot of hard-fought games, and so it’s been fun to have extra time to evaluate them and us at the same time.”

WMU leads the all-time series, 51–38–2.