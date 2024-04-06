Questions Raised After ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Actor Was Found Dead in Kansas Woods

Cole Brings Plenty was an indigenous actor on the “Yellowstone” spinoff who was found deceased on April 5 in a wooded area in Johnson County, Kansas.

Brings Plenty starred in “1923,” the “Yellowstone” spinoff starring Harrison Ford. His uncle, Mo Brings Plenty, is a prominent character on “Yellowstone,” the western series starring Kevin Costner.

“Cole’s sudden disappearance without telling anyone his whereabouts is anomalous, causing a wave of concern spreading rapidly across the nation and parts of Canada,” Moses Brings Plenty wrote on Instagram before Cole’s body was found.

His cause of death was not released.

Cole’s father and family released a statement posted to Mo Brings Plenty’s Instagram page. “We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone for the prayers and positive thoughts you sent for Cole. We would also like to thank everyone who came to walk beside us as we searched for my son and provided the resources we needed to expand our search areas. I learned this week how many people knew the goodness in Cole’s heart and loved him,” the family wrote.

On Facebook, his father described an incident in which he says someone cut Cole Brings Plenty’s hair the night he went missing, and a police department in Lawrence, Kansas, said Cole Brings Plenty was a suspect in a domestic violence case when he was found dead. Some people criticized the police on their comment thread on Facebook, saying they should have treated Cole Brings Plenty as a missing person instead of a suspect.

“THINGS ARE NOT ADDING UP!” wrote one woman.

On Facebook, people shared screenshots they said contained a post by the domestic violence accuser.

1. Deputies Responded to a Call for an Unoccupied Vehicle & Discovered Cole Brings Plenty Dead in a Wooded Area

According to a press release from the Johnson County, Kansas, sheriff’s office, on April 5, at around 11:45 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of 200th and Homestead Lane “in reference to an unoccupied vehicle.”

They checked the area “and discovered a deceased male in a wooded area away from the vehicle. The deceased male has been identified as Cole Brings Plenty, 27.”

According to the sheriff’s release, “investigations, Crime Scene Investigators, and the Medical Examiner are on the scene. The investigation is ongoing.”

According to Native News Online, Brings Plenty was reported missing after he failed to show up at a meeting with his agent.

2. Cole Brings Plenty Was Last Seen on March 31 Driving in Lawrence, Kansas

A missing person’s poster said that Cole Brings Plenty was last seen on March 31 in Lawrence, Kansas, driving south on U.S. 59. He was driving a white Ford Explorer.

On Facebook, he shared family photos and professional shots.

In an Instagram post, Moses Brings Plenty asked people on social media to reject speculation. “We don’t know–FOR A FACT–that Cole was involved in the incident that he is alleged to have been a part of,” he wrote. He added:

We don’t know—FOR A FACT—that Cole was behind the wheel or in his 2005 Ford Explorer when cameras caught it leaving Lawrence, KS, on U.S. 59. We know—FOR A FACT—that Cole would NOT go ‘on the run’ in ANY SITUATION. It is not in his character, despite what people think or say. It isn’t worth it, and he would know that. It is important for everyone to refrain from making assumptions or speculating in any situation. Jumping to conclusions without verified information cannot only harm individuals’ reputations but also compromise the integrity of our ongoing investigations. Let us all commit to prioritizing facts and respecting due process, upholding the principles of fairness and justice for all involved.

People used the hashtag #JusticeforCole on Facebook. Wrote one woman,

Shame on you if you made a post disregarding my relatives missing person status! Shame on you if you said something negative about him! Anyone who knows him, knew that he carried himself in a good way, he walked this world hanging on to his cultural identity; taught by his thiwáhe! I’m in pieces because he inspired me! I looked up to him as he was an amazing individual who represented the indigenous community and his thiwáhe greatly! HE WAS AN INSPIRATION TO MANY.

3. Cole Brings Plenty’s Father Wrote That Someone Cut His Son’s Hair the Night He Went Missing

Joseph Brings Plenty Jr. wrote on Facebook, “Someone cut my sons hair the night he went missing. Prayers we find you soon son, just want you to be safe.”

Anaya Holder wrote on Facebook:

Our brother/ friend Cole was assaulted when his hair got tangled in some wires while in a mosh pit at the Replay Lounge in LawrenceKS. This person was trying to help him yank the wire out and another person came up unexpectedly and with no right did they have to take it upon themselves to cut his hair. This is hard for all of us as a Indigenous community at Haskell Indian Nations University. Our hair has value its our strength. Please pray for our brother/friend to come back home safely. We need to stand up and come together for our people no matter what! ❤️‍🩹

Joseph Brings Plenty wrote a lengthy post about searching for his son:

Tomorrow we will meet at Haskell College at 9am, to go over the search plans. We have an area that we are interested in searching. Thanks to the LKPD, we covered a lot of ground today, getting some data from his phone, which leads south of Lawrence. His phone isn’t active but did give enough information to point us in the right direction, thanks to the detectives. The information has led up to some video footage being recovered from a gas station in Baldwin Kansas which was at 3:12 am the night son disappeared. The local MMIW Chapter has been helpful as well, much appreciation, I feel everyone working together will be able to bring our son home soon. We are guessing he may have traveled east from there and will be a starting point for our search tomorrow. We can’t take the focus off of my son as missing, he may be in danger and in need of help. Last night we went to lodge, gave prayers with some of the relatives here in Kansas. Good prayers for my son Cole to come home to us. Its nearing a full five days since son has had any contact with any of us. The rest of the family made it down yesterday, everything has been so surreal, but I know we have guidance from our relatives, without it we would be lost. The students at Haskell, the young relatives, the staff, their love that’s shown to our family, to our son, its greatly appreciated. I watch these young students going about their business, their seriousness in their lives, the importance of their goals. I see my son in all of them, although its hard having to do this, makes me feel some comfort in knowing he is near. I’m doing my best to encourage everyone, it’s getting harder to speak, the longer it gets. I’m glad ciye Moe is here to help. There are a lot of people that came today, the day before as well. I appreciate all the relatives that have come together to help, it shows waunsila compassion, a value that our Lakota people have always had, shows that others that came, who have worked hard to help find son, that we all share this same value. I pray today we find son, I pray wherever he is, his will is as strong as his love for the people around him. I pray for the searchers, the relatives that gathered, I can see how stressed they all seem, I pray we all stay strong. Son you have a lot of people who have love for you. Come home son, family loves you and misses you. Be strong my relatives, pray as we search that Cole Brings Plenty is safe.

4. Cole Brings Plenty Was Wanted for a Domestic Violence Accusation

According to the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department, Lawrence Police had “submitted an affidavit to the District Attorney for the arrest of Cole Brings Plenty after an incident Sunday morning at an apartment in Lawrence.”

The department added, “We’ve identified him as the suspect, have probable cause for his arrest, and issued an alert to area agencies.”

Police said: “Officers responded to reports of a female screaming for help, but the suspect fled before officers arrived. The investigation identified Brings Plenty and traffic cameras showed him leaving the city immediately after the incident, traveling southbound on 59 Highway. This incident involves allegations of domestic violence, which limits the amount of information we can share to protect the victim. No further details will be provided.”

The release continued, “Brings Plenty’s family has contacted officers, expressed concern, and reported him as a missing person.”

5. Cole Brings Plenty Acted in Several Western Shows

Cole Brings Plenty had several western show credits.

“Cole Brings Plenty was an actor, known for Into the Wild Frontier (2022), The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger (2024) and 1923 (2022),” his IMDb profile reads.

He appeared in two episodes of “1923,” as the character Pete Plenty Clouds.

