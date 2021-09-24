How to Watch ‘Controlling Britney Spears’ Documentary Online

From the people who brought us “Framing Britney Spears” back in February 2021 comes a new documentary titled “Controlling Britney Spears.” It premieres Friday, Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

‘Controlling Britney Spears’ Preview

In February 2021, FX and the New York Times made headlines with their award-winning documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” which took viewers inside Spears’ conservatorship by speaking with lawyers and those close to her about battle her father in court over who should control her life.

Now the follow-up film, “Controlling Britney Spears,” is debuting on FX and Hulu, which the FX press release says will “contain new bombshell allegations from whistleblowers who were among those in the inner circle.”

It continues:

Earlier this year, FX and Hulu’s documentary feature film “Framing Britney Spears,” part of The New York Times Presents series, catalyzed international attention on the singer’s conservatorship battle. Now comes “Controlling Britney Spears,” an explosive follow-up documentary by the same team, featuring new allegations from insiders with intimate knowledge of Britney’s daily life inside the conservatorship. In a confidential report obtained by The Times, Ms. Spears told a court investigator in 2016 that her conservatorship had become “an oppressive and controlling tool against her.” But how the conservatorship has controlled her life has never been revealed. Now, in this New York Times investigation, a portrait emerges of an intense surveillance apparatus that monitored every move she made. The film is directed by Samantha Stark, and Liz Day is supervising producer and reporter. It was produced in partnership by The New York Times and Left/Right, the same team behind “Framing Britney Spears.” The next court hearing in Ms. Spears’s conservatorship case is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 29. The judge is expected to hear Ms. Spears’s request to remove her father from the conservatorship as well as her father’s petition to terminate the conservatorship. Once the insiders came forward, The Times and Left/Right felt compelled to bring this reporting to the public as soon as possible.

“When Britney spoke publicly about her conservatorship in detail for the first time during a court hearing in June, she said a reason she hadn’t spoken up earlier is she didn’t think people would believe her,” Stark said in a statement. “She said she felt abused under the conservatorship and questioned whether the judge thought she was lying. Britney’s speech motivated the people in this film to seek us out to share their stories — at great risk to themselves — because they felt compelled to back up what Britney was saying with evidence they had or moments they witnessed.”

Day added, “Britney’s situation raises a lot of important questions about the conservatorship system at large and whether it is working properly. We felt that it was in the public interest to examine that.”

“Controlling Britney Spears” premieres Friday, Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FX.