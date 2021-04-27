Corissa McCalister: Ohio Teacher Accused of Sexual Assault

Corissa McCalister is an Ohio high school Spanish teacher accused of sexually abusing a teenage student. McCalister teaches at Catholic Central High School in Steubenville, located in eastern Ohio about 30 miles west of Pittsburgh.

McCalister, 21, was arrested on April 23. She faces two charges of sexual battery, according to WTOV-TV.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Investigators Say McCalister Had Sex With a Teenage Boy In Her Car Before Driving Him Home From a Track Meet

McCalister’s arrest stems from an incident on March 30, according to WTOV-TV. The outlet, citing Harrison County Sheriff Joe Myers, reported McCalister drove a 15-year-old boy home after a track meet. The Daily Mail reported the track meet was in the Edison Local School district.

But before taking him home, officials said, McCalister stopped at the Harrison County Fairgrounds. According the Daily Mail, McCalister had sex with the teenager in the backseat of her vehicle.

The boy’s mother alerted officials at Catholic Central High School, where the boy attends school, WTOV-TV reported.

2. McCalister Teaches Spanish & Coaches Cross Country & Track

As of this writing, McCalister was still listed as the high school Spanish teacher on Catholic Central’s website. According to a Diocese of Steubenville press release cited by the Daily Mail, the school has placed McCalister on administrative leave.

The statement also identified McCalister as the school’s cross country coach. She also served as an assistant track coach. The athletics section of the school’s website doesn’t list coach names for the individual sports.

McCalister has either suspended or deleted her LinkedIn account. But a Google search brings up a short portion of her bio. She identified herself as the head cross country coach for Catholic Central High School in that section.

McCalister is also a coach for the Steuben Striders. It’s a track club for students between the ages of 5 and 18. A search of archived online records showed McCalister listed the organization on both her LinkedIn and Twitter accounts. She was also identified as a coach on the Steuben Striders Facebook page.

3. McCalister Studied Spanish Education at Saint Francis University & Was on the Track Team

Congratulations to Senior Corissa McCalister for choosing St. Francis College to continue her track and field career. #BigRedProud pic.twitter.com/ZbgJWxHqyR — Principal Gorman (@BigRedPrincipal) April 3, 2017

A search of online records shows McCalister attended Steubenville High School. She was part of the school’s alumni group on LinkedIn.

The school’s principal also spotlighted McCalister on Facebook and Twitter in April 2017. The principal congratulated McCalister for choosing St. Francis to “continue her track and field career.”

According to her profile on the St. Francis University athletic website, McCalister was a freshman during the 2017-2018 season. She was a distance runner on the track and field team.

McCalister studied Spanish education. According to archived information from her LinkedIn account, McCalister graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 2020.

4. McCalister Received a One-Year Teaching License in June 2020

According to archived information from her LinkedIn account, McCalister wrote that she was a student-teacher at Forest Hills High School. The section did not include a city name.

McCalister also served as an English language instructor for an organization called Boomalang.

McCalister has been a licensed teacher in Ohio since June 2020. Her profile on the Ohio Department of Education website shows she was granted a “1 Year Temporary Multi Age” license.

5. McCalister’s Father Was Granted Special Permission to Become a Priest in Late 2019

McCalister’s parents are still married and she is one of five sisters. But her father was ordained as a priest in late 2019.

In the Catholic tradition, married men are allowed to serve as deacons but priests remain celibate. But according to WTOV-TV, Drake McCalister received special permission from the pope to join the priesthood, even though he is still married.

On his profile, Father McCalister wrote that he has five daughters and identified his wife as Crystal McCalister. She listed Corissa as her third daughter on her Facebook page and referenced Corissa’s “teaching adventures” in a post from December 2020.

