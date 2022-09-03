Cory Patterson, Tupelo Pilot: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cory Patterson was identified as the pilot accused of threatening to slam the aircraft into a local Walmart store in Tupelo, Mississippi.

For hours, the plane circled over Tupelo, creating a dangerous situation that kept the local community on edge.

Tupelo police warned the public in a 5 a.m. news release on September 3, 2022, that the pilot was “threatening to intentionally crash into Walmart on West Main.”

In the end, though, Patterson landed the plane and was taken into custody, according to The Daily Journal, which wrote, “Multiple sources have confirmed the plane is down in Ashland. The pilot, Cory Patterson, is alive. The status of the plane is unknown.”

The Daily Journal reported that Patterson is from Shannon, Mississippi.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. ‘Sorry Everyone. Never Actually Wanted to Hurt Anyone,’ Patterson Wrote on Facebook

Patterson wrote what appeared to be a suicide note on Facebook before the plane incident. The Facebook page has now been deleted. Heavy reviewed the post before it was removed.

He wrote, “Sorry everyone. Never actually wanted to hurt anyone. I love my parents and sister this isn’t your fault. Goodbye.”

Daily Journal reported that authorities believe the Facebook post was written by the suspect.

2. Patterson May Work for an Operator That Leases Space at the Airport

TPD was notified that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo. The pilot has made contact with E911 and is threatening to intentionally crash into Wal Mart on West Main. Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given. pic.twitter.com/ycJJcartYQ — SuperTalk Mississippi (@supertalk) September 3, 2022

According to the Daily Journal, Paterson “is not an employee of the Tupelo Regional Airport, but may work for a Fixed Based Operator that leases space at the Tupelo airport.”

“Patterson is a 2011 Tupelo High School graduate,” Daily Journal reported.

Police wrote, “Update 09-03-2022 @ approximately 08:35 am the plane is reported to be airborne north of Tupelo in the Benton, Union County Area. Local, State and Federal Authorities are continuing to monitor this dangerous situation.”

3. Many Tupelo Residents Posted Video of the Plane Circling Overhead

Video sent by @AlyssaWTVA of the plane that's threatening to crash in Tupelo. https://t.co/hfbBIAjpD6 pic.twitter.com/5uEwagzsJI — WTVA 9 News (@wtva9news) September 3, 2022

Video showed the plane circling overhead.

Others also shared photos of the plane in the Police Department’s comment thread.

4. The Pilot Called 911

The pilot called 911 to make the plane crash threat, according to Fox 13 Memphis.

Police gave these details in an initial news release:

On 09-03-2022 at approximately 05:00 am TPD was notified that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo. The pilot has made contact with E911 and is threatening to intentionally crash into Wal Mart on West Main. TPD has worked with Wal-Mart West and Dodges on West Main to evacuate the stores and disperse people as much as practical. TPD also has been able to begin talking with the pilot directly. At this time the situation is ongoing with TPD and all Emergency Services in our area on alert. Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given. With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo. More information will be released when appropriate.

5. The Governor Wrote That Authorities Were ‘Closely Tracking This Dangerous Situation’

Governor Tate Reeves tweeted, “State law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation. All citizens should be on alert and aware of updates from the Tupelo Police Department.”

Region 8 news meteorologist Zach Holder wrote on Facebook, “Pilot over Tupelo, MS is threatening to crash his plane into Walmart this morning. Evacs underway. You can’t track him anymore but here’s what his flying looked like. Scary situation to wake up to.”

The governor shared a tweet from SuperTalk Mississippi, which included a graphic showing the plane’s flying pattern as it circled endlessly over Tupelo.

“TPD was notified that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo. The pilot has made contact with E911 and is threatening to intentionally crash into Wal Mart on West Main,” that tweet read. “Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given.”

Memphis authorities have not yet released the pilot’s name. The pilot’s motive is also not clear.

