Courtney Owens: Snellville Woman Identified as Victim in Dealership Shooting

Courtney Owens was identified as the 34-year-old Snellville, Georgia, woman who was shot and killed at a car dealership by a masked man.

“The victim has been identified as Courtney Owens; 34 years old from Snellville. Owens was an employee of the business the incident occurred at,” Gwinnett County, Georgia, authorities wrote in a press release on December 12, 2022.

According to WSB-TV, Owens was shot and killed at the Royal Court Motors dealership, where she worked near Centerville Highway.

Officers Responded to a Shots Fired Call at 2:30 p.m.

Man walks into used car dealership in Gwinnett County, shoots woman to death, police say An man visibly carrying a firearm and wearing a mask went inside the business, according to witness statements made to police, and shot the woman. 2022-12-10T04:18:03Z

On December 9, 2022, the press release says, the Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit began “investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a female.”

“At approximately 2:30 p.m., officers at the Southside Precinct responded to a person shot call at a business. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult female deceased of a gunshot wound inside a business. A witness described a male wearing a mask with a firearm leaving the scene on foot,” the release says.

The motive remains unknown, but the suspect may have known the business or the victim, detectives believe.

According to the news release, the Crime Scene Unit “is currently processing the scene. Homicide detectives are speaking with any possible witnesses and canvasing the area for additional security video. The motive for the shooting is currently unknown, though detectives think the suspect may have been known to the victim or business.”

The release added:

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit http://www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Owens Was Remembered as Having a ‘Heart of Gold’

An anonymous family member told WSB-TV: “She was a loving mother, daughter, sister and she had a heart of gold.”

The family member added, “There are no words to express how much she was loved and will be missed.”

The suspect is not in custody. The busy intersection where the dealership is located stands near a Walmart store near Snellville.

A woman wrote on Facebook, “Rip classmate & neighborhood friend . I hate this happened to you . My condolences 💐 to your family 🥺.”

In September 2022, Owens wrote on Facebook, “Queen that’s respects and love life I love me.”

On January 1, she wrote, “So many things look great on the outside but throughout the years I know I’ve learned that things are not what they really seem to be. My 2022 priority is love happiness and peace I know all great things come behind those God-bless me.”

She also shared a video showing her at the car dealership.

In 2017, she wrote on Facebook, “Today is the day I will make every moment worth it. Today I will be the best woman I can be today is my day everyday from today will be my day putting me first whoop whoop lol.”

She also wrote: “I’m the PRETTIEST woman in the world! The love in my heart is REAL my LOYALTY is RARE better watch how you treat me.”

