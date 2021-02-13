Many retail stores and pharmacies are beginning to offer COVID-19 vaccinations, including Kroger. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Kroger, including which stores are eligible and how to sign up.

States Where Kroger Is Offering COVID-19 Vaccinations

According to Kroger’s webpage, the following states are offering vaccinations. However, COVID-19 vaccines are in limited supply, and you’ll need to meet your state’s eligibility requirements in order to qualify.

Alaska

Arizona

California

Colorado

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Nevada

Ohio

Oregon

South Carolina

Texas: Houston and other pharmacies are currently out of doses (as of Feb. 12) but may get new ones soon.

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Washington D.C.

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Kroger also notes that it is going to offer vaccinations at the following states in the near future, so check the webpage for updates:

Alabama

Arkansas

Delaware

Florida

Maryland

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Mexico

North Carolina

Tennessee

Wyoming

How to Sign Up for a COVID-19 Vaccine at Kroger

If you’re wanting to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Kroger, head on over to Kroger’s webpage here first, where each state’s current eligibility is listed. In some cases, the webpage will list where you can go to determine if you are eligible in your state’s priority list.

Next, you can check for appointment availability in your state at this link. The link is the same for every state. However, it may be best to get there from choosing your state on Kroger’s COVID-19 webpage, just in case the link is ever changed.

Next, you’ll first be asked to choose a location based on your ZIP code, your city and state, or the Kroger store’s name. When you enter your ZIP code or city, for example, you’ll be given a list of all the Kroger locations near you. Some of them may be pretty far away, especially if there’s not a Kroger store in your city. Select your pharmacy preference and then click “Continue.” Please note that just because pharmacies are listed here, it doesn’t mean that the COVID-19 vaccine is available at these pharmacies. This is Kroger’s general vaccination scheduler, which may also include all of Kroger’s other vaccines, like influenza and more.

At this point, you can now choose up to three vaccines for your appointment. If there are no COVID-19 vaccines at the pharmacy you chose, this is where you’ll see that it’s not listed, but you’ll see a long list of other vaccines available. Click on “All Vaccines” to see which ones are available.

Heavy noted that when choosing a Texas location on the webpage, for example, a long list of vaccines was included but COVID-19 was not on the list. However, when choosing a store in Washington state and clicking on “All Vaccines,” COVID-19 was the only one that appeared on the list. So if the pharmacy you chose is distributing COVID-19 vaccines (even if appointments aren’t available at this time), COVID-19 will appear on the list at this stage (or it may appear by itself.)

When you click on COVID-19, you’re asked to make sure that the person requesting the vaccine meets eligibility requirements before continuing.

You’re still not in the clear, however, because at this point you’ll be taken to the “Schedule Appointment” section, where you’ll be told if there are any slots. If there aren’t, a message will read: “Sorry, there are no available time slots at this location. Please try another location or check back soon.”

If an appointment is available, you can choose it and then proceed to the Patient Information and Medical Details sections. If no appointments are available, you’ll need to start the process over to check again on a future date. Refreshing the page will simply take you to the beginning of the process.

