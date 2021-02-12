How to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine at Rite Aid

Many retail stores and pharmacies are beginning to offer COVID-19 vaccinations, including Rite Aid. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get a vaccine at Rite Aid, including where they are available and how you can sign up. These vaccines are being distributed based on each state’s eligibility requirements.

Here’s Where Rite Aid Is Offering Vaccinations

Rite Aid pharmacies are now offering COVID-19 vaccinations in seven regions, CBS 21 reported. These locations include:

New York City

California

Michigan

New Jersey

Ohio

Pennsylvania (including Philadelphia)

Rite Aid noted on its website: “We may also receive dose allocation directly from additional state and local jurisdictions. Rite Aid does not determine vaccine supply or which individual groups are eligible, but we are supporting state and local distribution plans. For more detail see our eligibility guide below.”

It’s likely that more locations will be added, but these are the regions where vaccinations are starting at Rite Aid pharmacies. Rite Aid will have 100 doses per store at the beginning, so supply is going to be limited. If you don’t see an appointment available at first, you’re encouraged to visit again and see when appointments start opening.

To see if you are eligible, Rite Aid provided an eligibility guideline for each state here. This includes states where Rite Aid isn’t currently offering vaccinations, but may do so in the future.

Heyward Donigan, president and chief executive officer, Rite Aid, said in a statement:

With vaccine demand outpacing supply, the establishment of an additional channel for vaccine allocation and distribution is an important and positive first step in the effort to end COVID-19. Initially, vaccine appointments will still be difficult to schedule at any provider. However, we expect to see availability of the vaccine improve over time, and Rite Aid stands ready to administer as many vaccines as we are allocated quickly, safely and efficiently.

Please note that the relevant COVID-19 vaccine website for Rite Aid is here. It is separate from the chain’s immunization webpage.

How to Schedule a COVID-19 Vaccination at Rite Aid

To schedule a vaccination appointment at a Rite Aid near you, you’ll need to to visite Rite Aid’s Vaccine Scheduler page here. You’ll need to fill out your date of birth, occupation, city, state, ZIP code (optional), medical conditions, and which dose you are needing.

If you meet all the qualifications necessary for your region, you’ll see this message pop up on your screen (so make sure you have popups enabled):

If you don’t yet qualify or if vaccinations aren’t available in your region, you’ll be told that at this stage. After this, you’ll be taken to a page where you can schedule your vaccination, and shown a map with pharmacies you can choose from. You’ll have to enter your address or city and state again at this point, even though you already entered it at the previous step. You can then select a store and will be told, after clicking NEXT, if any appointments are available at that Rite Aid. If not, you can try other stores in the region or check back on another day.

