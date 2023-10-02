Craig Ross Jr., Charlotte Sena Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Craig Ross Jr. was identified as the suspect who is accused in connection with the abduction of 9-year-old New York child Charlotte Sena, according to the Albany Times-Union and WNYT-TV.

He is 46 years old, the newspaper reported; public records reviewed by Heavy show him with addresses in Saratoga County, New York. The New York governor, Kathy Hochul, told CNN that the suspect left a ransom note at the home of Charlotte’s parents. The note led authorities to him, and, ultimately to the missing child, Hochul told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

Authorities have not formally released the suspect’s name. The Times-Union and WNYT-TV were given Ross’s name by law enforcement sources.

Charlotte was found alive and in good health on October 2, 2023, according to New York State police. The 4th grader vanished on September 30, 2023, while camping with her family, after taking an extra bike loop by herself in a New York state park, Hochul said in a previous news conference.

It was a rare happy ending to a disappearance that ignited an Amber Alert and massive search effort.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Charlotte Sena May Have Been Found in a Trailer on Property Owned by the Relatives of Craig Ross Jr., Reports Say

The Times Union reported that Charlotte may have been found in a trailer on property owned by Ross’s relatives along Barrett Road in Milton, New York. Property records reviewed by Heavy show a Craig Ross Jr., 46, living on Barrett Road. Ross’s mother owns a home on Barrett Road where police were believed to be searching.

WNYT-TV also confirmed that Ross “lives on Barrett Road in Milton.”

The property on Barrett Road that lists to Ross’s mother appears to be a mobile home that is about 980 square feet, per property records.

New York State police confirmed in a press release that the missing girl had been found alive.

“On October 2, 2023, through the course of the investigation, State Police identified an individual as being in the area of the Moreau Lake State Park around the time Charlotte went missing,” police wrote on October 2. “Further investigation led to the search of multiple residences where the individual is known to reside. Upon the search of those residences, at approximately 6:32 p.m. on October 2, 2023, State Police located Charlotte Sena safe and in good health. The suspect was taken into custody.”

The New York State Police news release was headlined, “Missing Saratoga County Child Found Safe.”

2. Craig Ross Jr. Is Accused of Leaving His Fingerprints on the Ransom Note, Reports Say

Ross may have left a ransom note at the home of Charlotte’s parents, David and Trisha Sena, according to the Times-Union.

The newspaper reported, via sources, that the suspect is accused of leaving a “note at Sena’s parents’ house — possibly demanding some type of ransom in her disappearance.”

CNN later confirmed that information with Hochul, who told Anderson Cooper that Charlotte’s parents “received a ransom note at their home,” the network reported.

Hochul told CNN fingerprints on the note helped authorities track down the suspect and find the child, as the suspect’s “fingerprints were already in a law enforcement database.”

Hochul said authorities also used cell phone pings to develop a list of suspects. In the earlier press conference, Hochul described how Charlotte Sena’s family and friends “came here to just have an ordinary time. The kids could have a chance to be in nature, have a chance to be kids. And they came to this beautiful scenic state park, Moreau State Park.”

Hochul described Charlotte as a kind child who was recently elected to be a class officer at her school.

Local Union 773 Plumbers, Pipefitters, Steamfitters and Service Technicians out of Queensbury, New York, said on Facebook that Charlotte’s father, David Sena, is a member of their union. The community rallied around the family, according to posts from the union.

3. Craig N. Ross of Corinth Has Past Arrests for Aggravated Harassment & Criminal Obstruction of Breathing in the Area

The governor did not explain Ross’s past criminal history. Public records give the Craig Ross Jr., 46, tied to Barrett Road as Craig N. Ross, who also lived in Corinth, New York.

Ross Jr. has lived in Ballston Spa, Porter Corners, Mechanicville, Middle Grove, and Galway, New York, per public recods.

A Craig N. Ross of Corinth was arrested in 2016 for second-degree aggravated harassment, according to a story in the Saratogian.

In 2017, the Saratogan lists another accusation against Craig N. Ross: “Obstruction: Craig N. Ross, 40, of Corinth was arrested April 21 and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor.”

A Facebook page for Craig Ross, which is linked to various relatives, including his mother, has 26 friends and no photos.

The Times-Union initially reported that the suspect was 51 and a sex offender, but then removed that information; due to the age given, it appears those details did not refer to Ross. There is no Craig Ross Jr. on New York’s sex offender registry.

In an October 1, 2023, press conference, Lt. Col. Richard Mazzone of the New York State Police said Charlotte’s bike was discovered at 6:45 p.m. on September 30, 2023, a half hour after she went missing while camping with her parents, David and Trisha Sena.

Hochul spoke at the news conference on October 1.

“I promised her parents we’ll find their daughter. She’s all of our daughters,” Hochul said. “Their family needs love. They need prayers. And if you know anything, if you’ve seen anything, you hear anything, please contact 911 to tell us what you know and what you may contribute to the search for this little girl.”

4. Authorities Canceled an Amber Alert for Charlotte Sena as They Explored the Suspect’s Motive

The news that Sena was located came right after an Amber Alert for Sena was canceled, according to MissingKids.org.

A senior investigator told the Times-Union that the investigation “is largely focused on theories that the child was pulled into a vehicle against her will or dragged into the woods.”

Authorities have not yet formally released the suspect’s name or motive.

5. Charlotte Sena Was Wearing a Pokemon Shirt & Black Crocs When She Disappeared While Doing a Loop on Her Bicycle

In her initial press conference, Hochul gave a vivid description of the scene.

According to the governor, “It wasn’t dark, it’s right around dinnertime,” when Charlotte “did a couple of loops with close friends she considers her cousins. And then she decided after going around, she said she’s finally going around one more time by herself. Be that big girl, do it by herself. Literally 15 minutes later, she hadn’t come back yet. And that’s really when the nightmare begins.”

Hochul continued:

Her parents knew immediately something was up. They called her name. People started searching, people from other campgrounds joined. And 30 minutes later, at 6:47, Charlotte’s mother, Trisha, called 911. The scene was chaotic. People leaving their food, leaving their tables, just everyone in search, calling the name, ‘Charlotte, Charlotte.’ By 7:00 p.m., the state police were on site. And for the last 18 hours—18 plus hours teams from the New York State Police, dogs, aviation, our bloodhounds are here. The sword operators, special response teams are on site. New York State Park Police, forest rangers, underwater rescue teams and drones. We brought in technology experts also to analyze other forms of communications in the park at that time.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the child was last seen near Loop A, Site 18, in Gansevoort, New York at about 6:45 p.m. on September 30, 2023.

Charlotte was last seen wearing Orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black crocs, gray bike helmet,” the center wrote before Charlotte was found. “The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death. Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the New York State Police at (518) 457-6811 or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.”

READ NEXT: Duane Davis, the Man Accused in Connection With Tupac Shakur’s Murder