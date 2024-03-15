Wisconsin Students, Staff Sickened by Mystery Illness at School, Sheriff Says

Multiple students and staff members in a Wisconsin school district were sickened by a mysterious illness, according to the Forest County Sheriff’s Department.

In a March 14 news release, the Sheriff’s Department wrote that three students and five staff members at Crandon Elementary, Middle, and High Schools became ill with the mysterious illness.

It’s still not clear what it was. In a letter to the school community, the superintendent of the Crandon School District wrote that the cause was not clear.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Sheriff’s Department Wrote That All of the Students & Staff Members Were Not in Contact With Each Other

On Thursday, March 14, 2024, the Forest County Sheriff’s Office “was contacted by the Crandon Elementary School and advised of 2 students and l staff member, that were not in contact with each other, that became ill today with the same type of symptoms and were transported to the hospital. Students were immediately taken outside to reduce any possible further exposure,” the Sheriff’s Department wrote.

“The Crandon Fire Department and the Forest County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Crandon School District and began an investigation into the possible cause of these related illnesses,” the release says.

“The Crandon Fire Department checked the Elementary School for any harmful gases and they did not locate any. The Forest County Sheriff’s Office deployed both K9’s Atlas and Thunder on class rooms and lockers. The class rooms and lockers were searched with negative results of any contraband or illegal substances being located.”

While Officials Were Checking the School Building, More People Became Ill, the Sheriff’s Department Says

More people soon became ill.

“While the building was being checked 1 more student and 4 more staff members became ill on the Middle/High School side of the building. The Crandon Fire Department checked the Middle School and High School for any sign of dangerous gases and they did not locate any. The Crandon Area Rescue Squad has been on scene assisting with transports and 2 EMS workers have also experienced the same illnesses type symptoms,” the release says.

“Oneida County HAZMAT has been requested to respond to the Crandon School District,” it says.

“The symptoms to watch for is feeling of lightheadedness, tingling, numbness in extremities, shortness of breath, slurred speech and rapid heartbeat. If you or your child is experiencing any of these symptoms, please seek medical assistance. We will keep you updated when more information becomes available,” the release adds.

Kirby Schultz, the superintendent of the School District of Crandon, released a letter. “I want to extend our sincerest gratitude for your patience and understanding as we navigated the unexpected early release of our students today. Your cooperation and support have been invaluable during this time,” he wrote.

The letter continues:

This afternoon, at approximately 1:00 p.m., we began to receive reports that a few of our students were experiencing shortness of breath, light-headedness and increased pulse rate. As the day progressed, several staff members also reported these symptoms. In response to these concerns, we made the decision to evacuate the building and sought assistance from the Sheriff’s Department to help us determine the cause of these symptoms. Despite our best efforts, we were unable to identify a specific cause. With the safety of our students and staff as our top priority, we made the difficult decision to cancel school for the remainder of the day. This action was taken to ensure the well-being of our school community and to allow for a more thorough investigation of our building systems. We have law enforcement and other relevant authorities remaining on-site as we continue our investigation into the cause of today’s events. At this time, the investigation remains ongoing, and as a precaution, we have decided to cancel school tomorrow, Friday March 15, 2024 as well as all after school events tonight and tomorrow. We understand the inconvenience and concern this may cause and assure you that we are working diligently to resolve this situation as quickly and safely as possible. The health and safety of our students and staff are our utmost concern, and we are committed to keeping you informed as we learn more. Further updates will be provided as soon as they are available. If your student experiences these symptoms please seek medical attention and report them to the Sheriff’s Department. Please take care of your loved ones, and do not hesitate to reach out to us with any concerns or questions. We appreciate your continued support and understanding as we work together to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our school community. Thank you again for your patience and cooperation.

