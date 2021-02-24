California OnlyFans Mom Says Catholic School Kicked Out Sons Over Page

Crystal Jackson is the California mother making headlines after her OnlyFans account, on which she uses the name “Tiffany Poindexter,” attracted scorn from other parents in her community. Jackson says her three sons have now been expelled from their Catholic school over her posts on the adult social platform. She KCRA-TV that other parents sent her photos to the school’s principal and the diocese, resulting in her children’s expulsion.

Jackson and her husband, Chris Jackson, told The Sun they launched the OnlyFans account in 2019 as a fun way to spice up their marriage after she went through menopause. According to the New York Post, the “Mrs. Poindexter” persona now earns them more than $150,000 per month.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Jacksons Launched the ‘Mrs. Poindexter’ Page to Spice Up the Romance After Their Marriage Hit a Rough Patch

Jackson, 44, started snapping sexy photos with her husband as a fun activity to breathe new life into their marriage. She told People the relationship had gone downhill and was headed toward divorce after she started to go through menopause. “I was missing that intimacy we had, and a lot of it was because I was going through menopause,” Jackson told the magazine. “No matter what you do, you don’t feel attracted or sexy.”

Jackson told The Sun it was her husband’s idea to post a picture of her wearing a bikini on Reddit. “We started in September 2019 and no one knew about it. No friends, family or anyone. It was a sexy secret between me and my husband that was so exciting and fun,” Jackson said.

A commenter on Reddit suggested they start an OnlyFans account. Jackson told KOVR-TV that at the time, she hadn’t previously heard of OnlyFans. But she and her husband decided to go for it and her page quickly rose in popularity. They told the New York Post that the page generates more than $150,000 per month from fans who pay for a subscription for access to her pictures and videos.

Jackson told People that about 20% to 30% of her OnlyFans images contain nudity, which she says are presented in a “tasteful” manner” and are not pornographic. She says the pictures have bolstered her confidence and improved her relationship with her husband. “It’s a way that I can work on our intimacy and I can live out my fantasies.”

Chris Jackson also commented on the pictures to KOVR-TV. He insisted that the images are “artistic or sultry and sexy and fun and playful but certainly nothing hardcore.”

2. Jackson Says She Believes Her ‘Worlds Collided’ Because Husbands in Her Community Were ‘Cruising the Net for Sexy Girls’ & One Man Told His Wife About Her Page

Jackson actively responds to comments and questions on her Reddit page, the majority of which appear to be positive. Jackson has explained on the account that she believes her “worlds collided” because fathers and husbands in her community found her OnlyFans page. She wrote on February 22, “the fact is, people in my community became aware of me in the first place because husbands cruising the net for sexy girls. I became a large enough presence on the internet that worlds collided.”

Jackson has speculated that the controversy surrounding her online activity started because one man at their children’s school told his wife about her photos. “There was a single dad that found me and couldn’t keep his mouth shut and told his wife. prior to him, other dads had found me and, in accordance with Man Code, kept their f****** mouth shut from their wives! duh. right?” Jackson added in a separate comment, “I’ve had husbands rage at me when their wife is present, and love it when she is not around.”

In their interview with The Sun, Chris Jackson said the majority of people who find out about their online activity do not appear to be offended. “There are certain people who just won’t leave us alone but 99% of people who find out really don’t care at all,” Chris Jackson said. “I reckon most of the husbands have taken a look at Tiffany’s account… Maybe that’s why these women have such an issue with us.”

3. Jackson Says Other Mothers Bullied Her & Sent Her Images to the Catholic Diocese

Jackson says she faced pressure from other community members for several months before her situation made national headlines. Jackson said other mothers at her children’s school, Sacred Heart Parish in Sacramento, started bullying her during the summer of 2020 after they found out about her OnlyFans account.

Jackson claimed in an interview with People that the other women printed some of her explicit photos and mailed them to the school principal and to leadership in the church diocese. According to the New York Post, the principal “opted not to get involved” at first.

On her Reddit account, Jackson admits that she called media outlets herself to share her story. She explained on February 22 that she and her husband had been approached by media outlets, as well as “Hollywood people,” in the past but they always turned down interview offers. But their attitude changed as the community pressure continued. “Then it blew up bigger and bigger. The mean moms of the neighborhood became relentless and eventually they pushed me too far so I made a call and said ‘ok, it’s go time.’ Or else they would never stop attacking me and my family.”

But at least one parent, who wished to remain anonymous, told CBS Sacramento that Jackson’s decision to post explicit photos of herself could be confusing for children in the community. The parent told the outlet that Jackson “put us all in the difficult position of having to explain to our young sons and daughters why a mother in their community would choose to become a sex worker and sell her body.”

4. The School Removed Jackson as a Second-Grade ‘Room Mom’ Before Expelling Her Three Children Days Later

Jackson said she used to volunteer as a “room mom” in one of her children’s classrooms. But as she told KOVR-TV, the school “removed” her from that position. Days later, on February 21, the family was informed via email that their three sons, who range in age from 8 to 12, were being expelled.

Jackson shared the email with KCRA-TV. Sacred Heart Parish principal Theresa Sparks signed the message:

Your apparent quest for high-profile controversy in support of your adult website is in direct conflict with what we hope to impart to our students and is directly opposed to the policies laid out in our Parent/Student Handbook. We therefore require that you find another school for your children and have no further association with ours.

Jackson says her children were not allowed to return to the school building to pick up their belongings, CBS Sacramento reported.

5. The Couple Is Looking for Another Catholic School for Their Sons But Worry About Being ‘Blackballed’ as Jackson Continues to Post Pictures

Jackson told CBS Sacramento that she and her husband are hoping to find another Catholic school for their sons. But they have expressed concern about being potentially “blackballed” by the church diocese.

Despite that concern, Jackson has continued to post images. She has shared several images on her Instagram account since her sons’ expulsion.

It’s unclear how the controversy may have impacted Jackson’s other job. Jackson identifies herself on Instagram as a “senior executive in technology” and “computer engineer.” Jackson has also commented on Reddit that in her day job, her coworkers are “basically all men.” But it’s unclear where she works; the family appears to have taken steps to otherwise shield themselves online, based on a search of online records.

