WATCH: Dallas Air Show Video Shows Crash

A horrific crash at a Dallas, Texas, air show was captured on video. You can watch the videos throughout this article, but be forewarned that they are disturbing.

Multiple videos showed the two vintage planes crash in mid-air before plummeting to the ground in a fireball.

The planes were part of the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow at the Dallas Executive Airport in Texas. It was scheduled to run from November 11 through November 13, 2022.

Video shows the smaller plane careening into the larger one.

The number of fatalities is not yet clear, according to Fox News.

“Currently we do not have information on the status of the flight crews as emergency responders are working the accident,” Leah Block, a spokesperson for Commemorative Air Force, said in a statement obtained by ABC News.

However, she told ABC that there were five people on the B-17 and one crew member on the P-63. There were no people on the planes who had just signed up for a ride, she told ABC.

Here’s what you need to know:

Videos Captured the Moment the Two Planes Collided From Multiple Angles

NOW – B-17 bomber and a smaller plane collide at Dallas airshow.pic.twitter.com/BmJgnxBnrb — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 12, 2022

A close-up video of the crash has been viewed more than 3.7 million times on Twitter. The crash occurred on November 12, 2022.

This video shows the crash from a different angle.

New angle of the small plane that just struck a B-17 bomber at an air show in Dallas, Texas pic.twitter.com/n3FrQ88oHN — Declare Victory (@9multiplied) November 12, 2022

Large plumes of smoke were visible after the crash, video showed.

DEVELOPING: Mid-air collision reported at Wings Over Dallas Airshow in Texas; number of injuries unknown pic.twitter.com/oOPHU2KjL1 — Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) November 12, 2022

The Dallas Police Department put out a traffic alert, writing, “SB 67 and NB 67 is shut down. Traffic is being diverted to east and west of Ledbetter. #TrafficAlert.”

Both Planes Were ‘Vintage’ Aircraft

⚠️ GRAPHIC VIDEO: A mid-air collision involving two planes near the Dallas Executive Airport, today. The accident took place during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow at 1:25 p.m., according to Dallas Fire-Rescue. A @FOX4 viewer took this video. @FOX4 is working for more details. pic.twitter.com/jdA6Cpb9Ot — David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) November 12, 2022

The Federal Aviation Administration told CNN the planes were a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra.

They crashed at the Wings Over Dallas airshow around 1:20 p.m., CNN reported. The event has now been cancelled.

CNN described the planes as vintage aircraft. The victims and pilots were not immediately named. According to Air Power Squadron, the Dallas event was part of a national tour of WW2-era aircraft. People could book rides on some of the planes.

Dallas mayor Eric Johnson tweeted:

As many of you have now seen, we have had a terrible tragedy in our city today during an airshow. Many details remain unknown or unconfirmed at this time. The videos are heartbreaking. Please, say a prayer for the souls who took to the sky to entertain and educate our families today.

The Commemorative Air Force explains of the national tour:

The B-29/B-24 Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force brings together the aircraft, pilots and crews from over 70 CAF units across the country to create the AirPower Squadron – an ever changing assortment of military aircraft touring together to bring the sights, sounds and smells of World War II aviation history to audiences across the United States. The AirPower Squadron always includes at least one of the two rarest World War II bombers in the world – FIFI, the most famous, flying Boeing B-29 Superfortress and Diamond Lil, an equally rare B-24 Liberator. Aircraft accompanying the B-29 or B-24 will include other World War II aircraft such as the P-51 Mustang, the B-17 Flying Fortress and the B-25 Mitchell, along with an assortment of fighters, trainers and liaison aircraft.

