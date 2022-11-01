Takeoff Dead: Video Shows Migos Rapper’s Cause of Death

Rapper Takeoff is dead, and the Migos rapper’s cause of death is being shot at a dice game. He was only 28 years old.

TMZ reported that Takeoff was the victim in the shooting, which unfolded in Houston, Texas, in the early morning hours of November 1, 2022.

“Takeoff, one-third of Migos, is dead after an early morning shooting in Houston … TMZ Hip Hop has confirmed,” TMZ reported. Police have not formally confirmed Takeoff was the shooting victim.

At 3 a.m. on November 1, 2022, Houston police wrote, “Downtown officers are on a shooting at 1200 Polk. One victim was found deceased upon arrival. #hounews CC9.”

Downtown officers are on a shooting at 1200 Polk. One victim was found deceased upon arrival. #hounews CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 1, 2022

The suspect name is not clear. The motive is not clear, either. Graphic video emerged from the scene showing Takeoff lying on the ground with blood coming out of his head. Be forewarned that the video, which was shared on Twitter, is disturbingly graphic.

A Twitter user warned, “theres a video on takeoff at the scene after it happened that someone posted so if ur in the tag and u see a video honestly prob just dont watch it to be safe. feel sick rn.”

A Twitter user wrote with a second death video, “From this video, the clothes that both Quavo & Take Off have on, it’s definitely them. You can see Quavo bending over him & stand up in disbelief.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Takeoff Was Shot & Killed at a Houston Bowling Alley, Reports Say

TMZ based its report on law enforcement sources and multiple witnesses.

According to TMZ, the shooting occurred shortly after 2:30 .m.

That’s when cops got the call for a man shot at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston,” TMZ reported.

According to TMZ, Takeoff and Quavo were playing dice “when an altercation broke out” and Takeoff was shot in the head or near his head.

2. Three People Were Shot

Click2Houston reported that three people were shot at the scene and one person had died.

The shooting occurred “during a private party at a bowling alley in downtown Houston Tuesday,” the television station reported.

The call for the shooting came in at 2:40 a.m.

When they arrived they found a man dead at the scene with a gunshot wound “to the head or neck,” Click2Houston reported, and a large crowd had gathered.

Houston police told Click2Houston that 40-50 people were at the scene, and they confirmed Quavo and Takeoff, of rap group Migos, were both there.

3. The Last Song on Takeoff’s Instagram Page Was ‘Stop Breathing’

The song on Takeoff’s last IG story is called “Stop Breathing”. Damn 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/5HJevza5Pm — Man Of The Year (@ManOfTheYear808) November 1, 2022

Some fans noticed that the last song posted on Takeoff’s Instagram page was “Stop Breathing.”

His last Instagram post came just hours before the shooting death and was a video.

“♾⛓♾Messy Video Out Now ♾⛓♾ #HappyHalloween,” he wrote.

4. Takeoff Was Born in Lawrenceville, Georgia, in 1994

RIP #TakeOff 🙏🏾 He was shot and killed over a dice game in Houston early this morning. He was 28. pic.twitter.com/sThD2AcPnM — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 1, 2022

According to All Music, Takeoff was “the youngest member of trap trendsetters Migos, whose songs ‘Versace’ and ‘Bad and Boujee’ became major streaming hits, and whose 2017 sophomore album, Culture, topped the pop charts in both the U.S. and Canada.”

Takeoff also was a solo artist.

He was born Kirshnik Khari Ball on June 18, 1994, in Lawrenceville, Georgia, according to All Music, which explained that Takeoff “started Migos in 2009 with family members Quavo and Offset in a bid to escape the ghetto cycle of poverty and crime.”

5. People Expressed Shock Online About Takeoff’s Death

RIP Takeoff, you were the best 💔 — Justin Choi 🇰🇷 (@justinochoi) November 1, 2022

As news of Takeoff’s death spread, people offered condolences and expressed shock online. Here are some of the comments on Twitter:

“I cant believe they did that to takeoff man rest in peace.”

“Migos been culturally relevant for a decade now so don’t even start. RIP Takeoff.”

“Takeoff dying has to be one of the most randomest thing i’ve heard this year. Dude is the quietest rapper I’ve ever known. RIP Takeoff☹️.”

“I really feel for takeoff’s family right now bruh😢 especially qauvo and offset………😭😭😭😭 This is unbelievable.”

“Omg this is so sad and chilling. Over some dice? Takeoff and Quavo literally just discussed the job of a rapper on Drink Champs. Very very sorry to him and his family.”

“Takeoff’s career was just taking off. Can’t believe he is gone. RIP to my favourite rapper in the Migos. 💔.”