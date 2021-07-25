‘The Worst Human Being’: Dan Bailey Confronts Tucker Carlson [WATCH]

Dan Bailey is a Montana man who confronted Fox News host Tucker Carlson at a sporting goods store in Livingston. His Instagram video of the July 23, 2021, incident went viral. Bailey can be heard telling Carlson he is “the worst human being known to man.”

Although the encounter occurred at a fishing store called Dan Bailey’s Fly Shop, the store says Bailey is not connected to the business. “On July 23rd, a well-known television personality, Tucker Carlson, was affronted while shopping at Dan Bailey’s Outdoor Company. Coincidentally, the person engaging Mr. Carlson was a local resident named Dan Bailey. This person has no affiliation with our business, other than he shares the same name as our founder, who passed away in 1982,” the company said on Facebook.

Dan Bailey’s Fly Shop added, “To be clear, we treat every customer equally and respectfully. Our staff was professional and cordial to Mr. Carlson, as we are with all of our customers.” Carlson and Fox News have not commented about the video.

Here’s what you need to know about Dan Bailey and the Tucker Carlson video:

1. Carlson Tells Bailey He Is at the Store With His Daughter & Bailey Responds, ‘I Don’t Care’





Play



Dan Bailey Telling Off Tucker Carlson 2021-07-24T22:30:32Z

Carlson was in Livingston, Montana, on a fly fishing trip with his family, according to the video. In the video, which you can watch above, Bailey can be heard talking to Carlson about vaccines as the person recording approaches. As the camera pans up to show Bailey and Carlson, the Fox News host and Montana man can be seen putting their hands on each other as Carlson tells Bailey his daughter is with him in the store.

Bailey can be heard saying, “I don’t care, man. Dude, you are the worst human being known to mankind.” Carlson tells him, “I appreciate that,” and says, “I’m not gonna debate,” as Bailey tells him, “I want you to know that. What you have done to this state, to the United States, to everything else in this world. I don’t care that your daughter’s here. What you have done to people’s families, what you have done to everybody else in this world…”

Carlson then tells Bailey, “Settle down, son,” and begins to walk away. Bailey follows Carlson, saying, “Son? Call me son…”

The video ends after 34 seconds with Bailey still talking to Carlson. Bailey could not be reached for comment by Heavy. It was not immediately clear if there is a longer version of the video that shows how the encounter ended.

2. Bailey Said on Instagram That Carlson ‘Has Killed More People With Vaccine Misinformation’ & ‘Is a Fascist’

In the caption on his Instagram post, Bailey wrote, “It’s not everyday you get to tell someone they are the worst person in the world and really mean it! What an a**hole!” This man has killed more people with vaccine misinformation, he has supported extreme racism, he is a fascist and does more to rip this country apart than anyone that calls themselves an American.”

Bailey added, “#f***tuckercarlson” and “#stayoutofmontana.” Bailey has received a mix of comments supporting his actions and others, including Carlson fans, criticizing him, on his Instagram post. He posted the video on July 24.

Thomas Schaller commented, “Thank you Dan – living out so many of our dreams.” Dwillflyfish added, “Pure gold. Made my year. Thank you so much for that. What an arsehat that guys is.” Another commenter added, “And you did it calmly and without yelling. I think that hits home for him a little harder. Thank you for telling him off. It’s cathartic to watch.”

Another friend commented, “Dan, It’s always been clear to me that you are a human that makes the world better. Thank you for standing up to the ignorance!”

But one commenter wrote, “You can agree or disagree with someone, but to harass someone you don’t know while they are shopping all while filming it? This helps no one. The fact there are people commenting condoning this childish behavior is sad.” Another added, “Real tough guy … he is with his children and you antagonize him with a camera in his face hoping for a response that you use against him. Good Job!”

3. Bailey Was Born in Casper, Wyoming, & Graduated From Montana State University & the University of Montana With Degrees in Conservation & Land Resource Analysis

Bailey was born in Casper, Wyoming, and now lives in Livingston with his wife, according to his Facebook profile. He and his wife have been married since 2018, according to his social media pages.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Bailey graduated from Montana State University-Bozeman with a bachelor’s degree in land resource analysis and management. He then graduated from the University of Montana in 2013 with a master’s degree in resource conservation, he wrote on LinkedIn.

4. Bailey Is the Yellowstone Program Manager for the National Parks Conservation Association

Bailey has worked as the Yellowstone Program Manager for the National Parks Conservation Association in Livingston since 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile. According to its website, the NPCA is based in Washington D.C. and is a nonpartisan and independent membership organization aimed at protecting and preserving national parks and advocating on behalf of the National Parks System.

The website says, “With more than 1.6 million members and supporters beside us, we are the voice of America’s national parks, working to protect and preserve our nation’s most iconic and inspirational places for present and future generations. We celebrate the parks — and work tirelessly to defend them — whether on the ground, in the courtroom or on Capitol Hill.”

Bailey previously worked as the Montana regional representative for Pheasants Forever from 2013 to 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile. The nonprofit conservation organization is based in Minnesota and has a mission “to conserve pheasants, quail, and other wildlife through habitat improvements, public access, education, and conservation advocacy,” according to its website.

5. Bailey Is an Avid Fisherman & Hunter & He Has Spent Time Working as a Conservationist in Mongolia

Bailey is an avid fisherman and hunter, according to his Instagram profile, which features several photos from trips and adventures both in Montana and around the world.

Bailey has also been involved in conservation efforts in Mongolia, including as a board member for the Taimen Fund. According to its website, “The Taimen Fund was established in 2013 to continue earlier efforts by The Tributary Fund, ecotourism fly fishing companies, and international anglers to protect Mongolia’s wild taimen. Whereas taimen were once fishable by permit in Mongolia as recently as the mid-2000s, conservation efforts have since resulted in comprehensive taimen laws and regulations. In December 2005, the Mongolian government registered the taimen as a ‘rare’ species, a species whose population is in severe decline and threatened with extinction. Since 2008, the law has mandated catch and release practice and required the use of single barbless hooks for all anglers fishing for taimen.”

The Taimen Fund website says, “Dan began his work in Mongolia during the summer of 2007 as a river ecologist working on the Asia Foundation’s ‘Securing Our Future’ project. During his first field season Dan performed numerous river assessments across Mongolia with a team of Mongolian and American scientists. If you ask Dan the real reason behind his trip to Mongolia it was for a chance at the elusive taimen. ‘I saw a photo of a taimen when I was 14 and knew from that date forward I would catch one of these beautiful fish.'”

The fund adds, “Following his work with the Asia Foundation Dan began guiding on the Delgermörön, where the perilous situation that confronted taimen in Mongolia was experienced first-hand. As a result he started working on a project that was intended to inform foreign anglers about taimen conservation and protection. This project was the foundation for a master’s degree from the University of Montana, which Dan completed in 2013.”

READ NEXT: Movie Producer Ran International Prostitution Ring, Feds Say