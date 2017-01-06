Susan Andrews, Tucker Carlson’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tucker Carlson, who has been chosen to take over Megyn Kelly’s 9 p.m. ET timeslot on Fox News, is married to Susan Andrews Carlson. The two have been married since 1991. Susan and Carlson have four children – daughters Dorothy, Lillie and Hopie; and son Buckley.

Carlson and Susan met while they were still in high school. They both attended the St. George’s School, a prestigious boarding school in Rhode Island. Billy Bush and Howard Dean also attended the school. When Susan and Carlson attended the school, Susan’s father is the Rev. George E. Andrews II, was the school’s headmaster.

Here’s a look at Susan’s life and the Carlson family.

1. Susan’s Father Was Accused of Not Reporting a Teacher Accused of Sexual Assault to Authorities

The Rev. George E. Andrews II was headmaster of St. George’s School from 1984 to 1988. The school’s tuition costs $58,000 a year.

In 1989, he moved to Boca Raton, Florida, where he was headmaster at the St. Andrew’s School. In 2007, he retired from the school, reports the Sun-Sentinel. Today, Andrews runs G.E. Andrews & Associates, a firm that helps match a school with an Episcopal chaplain, and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

In September 2016, The Associated Press reported that the Diocese of Southeast Florida called for an independent investigation into Andrews in early 2016, The report found that Andrews did fire a choirmaster for inappropriate sexual behavior with a student. However, the school lawyer advised him against reporting the choirmaster to authorities. The investigation found that under Rhode Island’s reporting laws, Andrews did not break the law.

The investigation did find that Andrews knew about the dean of students giving the choirmaster a positive job recommendation and even said that “we will feel his separation deeply” when the man left.

Andrews’ lawyer, Michael J. Connolly, told the Associated Press that Andrews didn’t know of the scale of the choirmaster’s abuse. Over a dozen former students told the investigator that this man abused them.

“Does [Andrews] regret what happened? Does he wish he had done more? Of course he does. He is sickened by what he read in that report,” Connolly told the Associated Press. “Clearly, not enough was done, but most of the information in the Murphy report was not known to Rev. Andrews or his staff.”

In October 2016, The Associated Press reported that The Rev. Howard White, who is a former St. George’s employee accused of sexual abuse, was defrocked by the Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania.

Although Andrews no longer works at St. George’s, Susan still sits on the board.

2. Carlson & Susan Have Been Together Since They Were 15 Years Old

During a Mother’s Day episode of Fox & Friends in 2014, Carlson and Susan revealed that they have known each other since they were 15 years old. They met during the first week of 10th grade at St. George’s.

“We’ve been together 30 years, so it’s a little hard to imagine what it’s not like to be [together],” Carlson said.

When asked if there are some special things that she wanted from Carlson for Mother’s Day, Susan said, “There are some things between a husband and a wife we keep to ourselves.”

3. Carlson Asked for Her Father’s Permission to Marry Her 6 Months Before He Graduated From Trinity College

Carlson attended Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut and continued his relationship with Susan. With six months to go before graduation, he asked Susan’s father for his approval.

“All very 19th-century, but a good thing to do,” Carlson said in a 2000 People Magazine interview.

“She was the cutest 10th grader in America,” Carlson told People of his wife.

“There was a bounce in his walk. He was in his khaki pants and ribbon belt and I thought, even then, he seemed so optimistic and positive,” Susan added in the same interview.

At the time of the 2000 People interview, Carlson and Susan were living in a renovated farmhouse in Alexandria, Virginia. Carlson was always reading to his children when they were toddlers. “He’s so imaginative with them,” Susan told People.

4. Carlson Said He Wouldn’t Let Their Son Watch Oprah Winfrey Because She’s ‘Anti-Male’

Carlson and Susan’s son Buckley was featured in one of Carlson’s New York Times travel columns in 2005. He wrote about a family trip to Little St. Simons Island in Georgia, when he and Buckley fished together and weren’t very good. His eldest daughter, Lillie, had some fun with an alligator… until a guide told her to stop.

In an April 2014 Fox & Friends episode, Carlson revealed that he refused to let Buckley watch episodes of Oprah Winfrey’s show because she was “anti-male.”

“When I had a son, I stopped watching Oprah because it was just too anti-male, and I felt like I didn’t want to bring him up in a home where Oprah was constantly attacking men,” Carlson said. He added, “And remember, keep your boys away from Oprah and it will make them feel bad about being male. It’s absolutely true. Keep your girls away from rap, keep your boys away from Oprah. And everybody will be fine.”

5. Susan & Carlson’s Daughters Went to Wawenock Camp, Which Carlson Played for on ‘Jeopardy!’ in 2004

When Carlson appeared on Jeopardy! in 2004, one of the charities he played for was Camp Wawenock’s scholarship fund. Camp Wawenock is an all-girls camp for 8 to 17-year-olds.

The camp’s spring 2014 newsletter shows that their daughters Little and Hopie were at the camp.

“Lillie Carlson is at UVA, Buckley is a junior at St. George’s, Hopie Carlson is in 8th grade and Dorothy is in 5th grade,” Susan wrote in the newsletter. “Time passes too quickly. I think of you all often. How grateful I am for your energy, thoughtfulness, and enthusiasm in spreading Wawenock spirit. Wawenock Spirit never dies!”