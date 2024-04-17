Minnesota App Creator Left ‘Ominous Text,’ Video Before Shooting Popular Car Collector in Garage: Report

Daniel Balto was a mobile app creator from Minneapolis, Minnesota, who has been named as the person of interest in the shooting death of Erik Berger, a well-known car collector who was found deceased in a likely murder-suicide on the floor of an AutoPlex garage in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

CBS News identified Berger as the 33-year-old victim in the April 12 homicide, describing him as a “a pillar of the Twin Cities car community.” The person of interest is believed to have died later of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Minneapolis, Fox9 reported.

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune named the person of interest as Daniel S. Balto, 35. The person of interest has not been named by authorities but knew Berger, according to CBS.

Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud announced the “death investigation” in the city of Chanhassen in an April 13 news release.

According to CBS News, Berger was killed “inside the Chanhassen AutoPlex last week, a private garage complex for collectors to store and showcase cars.” TJ Beadle, Berger’s friend, told CBS: “I was not aware of any conflict, no. That’s why it was all the more shocking. [Erik] was a staple, very well-known, at the Chanhassen Autoplex. His passion was being around his vehicles.”

The website for the Autoplex describes it as, “the first-of-its-kind private garage condo community located in Chanhassen, Minnesota. April through September, we open to the public and host events, including the Cars & Caves car show and Wednesday, Summer Nights car shows.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Daniel Balto Left ‘a Very Ominous Message’ for a Neighbor, Reports Say

A neighbor told the Star-Tribune that he received a text message from Balto that he considers “ominous.”

“He texted me that night, and I didn’t see it until the next morning,” Robert Malcomson said to the Star-Tribune. “… It was a very ominous message.”

He told the newspaper that Balto asked him to care for Balto’s cats. Malcomson told the newspaper that Balto was having both relationship and financial problems and had discussed “significant relationship issues [concerning] infidelity and whether the relationship would survive. … The humiliation and despair just went over the top for him.”

He told the Star-Tribune that Balto had a company called Carmmunity, Inc., a “mobile app that offers car enthusiasts around the world a way to network,” but it was having financial issues.

2. Daniel Balto Wrote That He Was Trying to ‘Double Down’ on His App for Car Collectors

On his Facebook page, Balto described himself as “Chief marketing officer (CMO) at Cars and Coffee” and a “Board Member at Twin Cities Pet Rescue Co-Founder/CEO at Carmmunity.”

He wrote that he was a “Former Founder at Minnesota Car Enthusiast Club – MNCEC” who “Studied at University of Minnesota Medical School” and

“Went to Henry Sibley Senior High School.”

He wrote that he “Studied Biomedical engineering at University of Minnesota, Twin Cities Campus” and lived in Minneapolis.

In February, Balto wrote on Facebook,