North Carolina Pastor Accused of Urinating on Plane Passenger Identified

Daniel Chalmers was identified on Tuesday as the North Carolina pastor who was caught urinating on a plane passenger earlier in October. Chalmers, 46, was arrested by the Wayne Metro Airport police after the Delta flight landed at Detroit Metro Airport on October 12, and the police report of the arrest was provided Tuesday to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Chalmers is the founder of his ministry, Love Wins Ministry, in Raleigh and is also on staff at Catch the Fire Raleigh-Durham, according to his bio. The NC Beat also obtained a copy of the redacted police report and reported that Chalmers received a citation for a simple assault and was released from custody. His court date has not yet been provided.

Chalmers is married to Shara Chalmers, the co-founder of Love Wins Ministries. According to Shara Chalmers’ bio, the couple has two daughters and lives in Raleigh, North Carolina. Chalmers has not issued a public statement about the incident since he was identified.

The Delta Passenger Came Forward About the Incident & Told Police She Woke Up to Chalmers Urinating on Her

After the incident occurred, Delta passenger Alicia Beverly came forward to share what happened. She told Fox 2 Detroit that she was on a red-eye flight from Las Vegas to Detroit when she was woken up. “I jump up and I see his private area out and I screamed, and that woke everybody up,” Beverly told the outlet. “By that time, I actually looked at him and I see him shake himself off, and I’m like, this man just peed on me! I looked and there was a puddle of pee in the seats.”

Beverly’s account of what happened is also in the police report of the incident, shared by the NC Beat. The report states that an off-duty police officer who was on the plane noticed Chalmers at 2:44 a.m. as the pastor got up from his seat and walked to the back of the plane in his socks. The off-duty officer reported that it was only seconds later that he heard a woman screaming from the back of the plane and when he looked back he saw Chalmers standing over Beverly.

The officer responded to the incident and asked Chalmers for identification, who denied the request and told the off-duty cop, “I didn’t do it.” The officer asked him what he didn’t do, the report continues, to which Chalmers answered, “Whatever it is she is accusing me of, I didn’t do it.” Chalmers also told the officer, “I’m a pastor, and that is out of my character and I didn’t do it.”

Chalmers told police that he hadn’t been drinking, although the off-duty officer said he could smell alcohol and Chalmers’ eyes appeared bloodshot, the police report states. In the follow-up investigation after the plane landed, Chalmers told officers he’d had a couple of drinks and taken some medication, NC Beat wrote.

According to the police report shared by NC Beat, Beverly was moved to another seat for the rest of the flight. However, as she told Fox 2, she had to sit in her soaked clothes for the remainder of the flight and said she was feeling anxiety over the incident: “I left work yesterday because I couldn’t stay, but I had to tell them why I needed to leave. It was a lot. My anxiety was really high literally. Since then I have only gotten four hours of sleep.”

