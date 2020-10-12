California Pastor Left Church for Erotic Dancing Career on X-Rated Site

Nikole Mitchell, a former California pastor, has opened up about her decision to leave the church and become an erotic dancer on x-rated site OnlyFans. In an interview with the New York Post, Mitchell revealed that she first decided to leave her position as a church pastor after coming to the realization that she is bisexual, something she struggled to reconcile with her chosen career path.
Mitchell said it wasn’t until she left the church and thought about what she wanted to do next that she realized she wanted to explore her sexuality further. The 36-year-old mother of three eventually decided to pursue a career of erotic dancing and nude modeling, launching an OnlyFans account where she charges a monthly subscription fee for access to x-rated photos and videos.
Mitchell, who describes herself in her Instagram bio as a “Pastor-turned-Stripper, Life Coach [and] Model,” also recently appeared on the U.K.’s This Morning, where she said she loved her job and was so grateful that she could finally be herself.
She Said She Grew Up in a Religious Household & Had Dreams of Being a Stripper From a Young Age
View this post on Instagram
A freak-out that might last hours and days for someone, lasts mere MINUTES for my clients. I had a client "spinning out of control" (their words) when we first got on the phone, and I immediately could tell they were in a bad place. They were overwhelmed. Stressed. Scared. Frustrated. Feeling stuck. Living in scarcity. All the things. So I do what I do best which is getting to the root cause of these feelings, emotions and freakouts, and shift them back into their power. 20 MINUTES LATER (not hours later, not days later), my client was grounded, centered, and already on the other side. You could FEEL the lightness and freedom through the phone. They went from feeling scared and stressed to LAUGHING on the phone! And we got them all pumped up for their AMAZING weekend ahead so they could easily call in the connections, clients, and money they deserve and are an energetic match for. Spiraling out of control doesn't have to be your normal. Living in panic, stress, and anxiousness doesn't have to be who you are. You can be free. Powerful. In your lane. Unstoppable. A manifester who operates at the level of cause in their life. You can call in peace, purpose, clarity, permission, money, clients, jobs, partners, opportunities because that is how powerful you are! As my client said, you can know how to swim, but having a life coach is like having a raft. You can swim just fine but it's also okay to allow yourself to be supported and guided to the other side. Ready for support? Message me or apply at the link in my bio. I got you.❤️ 📸: c’est moi
Mitchell told the Post that she grew up in a strict Baptist household, where she was expected to be conservative, modest and reserved. She said from a young age, her dreams were in contradiction to her environment and always “fantasized about being a stripper.” However, because she was “indoctrinated to believe my desires and my body were innately sinful and bad,” she abandoned that dream and became heavily involved in the church, eventually becoming a pastor.
In 2011, Mitchell and her husband at the time joined an evangelical megachurch in St. Paul, Minnesota, Woodland Hills Church. She said every Sunday, she’d get in line to speak to the pastor. “One of my pastors said ‘Nikole, did you realize that you’re a theologian?'” Mitchell shared with the Post. “And they said, ‘We’d like you to be one of our pastors.’ To be on stage in front of thousands of people — that’s what I had been dreaming of for years.”
She told the Post that the thought of becoming a pastor was unheard of in her family and it wasn’t until she joined Woodland Hills Church that she realized women could be men’s equals in the church: “I was taught that women aren’t allowed to lead and that women belong in the kitchen and with the children. So even though it went against everything I was told, I decided to become [a pastor] because of my love for performing.”
She Realized in 2016 That She Was Not Straight & Struggled to Keep Her Sexuality a Secret From the Church
Shortly after she obtained a weekly pastor post at the church in 2016, Mitchell told the Post she began to question her sexuality. She said that same year, she went to an LGBT-oriented play and came to a life-changing realization: “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t think I’m straight’ and it rocked my world.”
Mitchell now identifies as bisexual and pansexual, she told the outlet, but at the time, she did not want to reveal her sexuality over fears that, “I would lose it all because the church is not welcoming to queer people.” She said that was difficult for her, as it felt that she was living a double life and felt uncomfortable.
She told This Morning that her husband at the time, John, is a “beautiful soul” and the first person she came out to. The two had been married six or seven years at the time. She described his reaction: “He said, ‘I think that’s normal, natural, and I am so happy for you.'”
She eventually made the decision to leave the church because of those concerns, saying “I just never showed up again” after giving a sermon on July 4th weekend in 2017. In October 2017, Mitchell posted a video on YouTube in which she came out as queer. She also launched her own website and life coaching business, where she wrote:
To access this dream life, I had to shed layers that no longer served me. I had to own the fullness of who I was, even if it meant disappointing important people in my life. So I came out publicly as queer. I left the Christian faith. And I took a deep breath of fresh air for the first time in a long time. I was FREE! Because I was ME. That’s when everything changed in my life for the better.
She Said She Began Her X-Rated Career With More Modest Photos Before Getting More Comfortable
View this post on Instagram
Oh hey.😏 . Heading out to dinner with another internet friend! . God, I love technology. . It's allowed me to meet the most awesome humans, run a life-changing business, make a shit ton of money, and fulfill some of my deepest longings. . Feeling extra grateful today. . What are you grateful for today? . 📸: @sasserfraz_pictures
Mitchell told the Post her decision to go into her current career started when she began following the Instagram account of her life coach’s wife, who was doing lingerie modeling. She said, “I was kind of triggered by it, but I was also magnetically drawn to it.” She said soon after, she explored her sexuality further thanks to a class called “Sexpress You.”
She then signed up for her first nude photoshoot with a professional photographer and that was the true turning point: “I cried because I had never felt more holy and sacred in my life,” she told the outlet. “I never felt more sexy and liberated than I did then.” That’s when she launched her OnlyFans account where she now posts nude photos, videos and interacts with her fans in one-on-one settings.
“I started off really timid like just topless photos, but now I’m at the point where I take personal requests and make videos very tailored to people’s specific desires,” Mitchell explained to the Post. “I’m to the point where back in March I was actually going to be paid several thousand dollars to have sex with someone, and I was A-OK with that, but then COVID hit and that got canceled.”
She Recently Left Her Husband & Spoke About What She Tells Her Kids About Her Career
View this post on Instagram
When it comes to leveling up, it requires the willingness and ability to release old identities, habits, ways of thinking, and people from your life. And this ain’t easy. It’s easy to be more attached to your past than to your power, to your fear than to your future. But if you want to become everything you’re meant to be, you gotta stop identifying as the high school version of you! If you want your wildest dreams to come true, you gotta stop polling everybody, asking them what your chances are at making it. If you want to make the money of your dreams, you gotta stop associating wealth with assholery or you’ll never let yourself have it. Upleveling requires you to release anything and everything that doesn’t serve you. And that’s not easy for anyone, especially if you’re trying to do it on your own. This is the beauty of Rise and Release. I don’t want you to go at it alone. I don’t want you to trip over yourself and make it harder than it needs to be. I don’t want you living in guilt when you should be living in glory. I want to show you how beautiful, honoring, and loving it is to bless and release anyone and anything that doesn’t belong in your life. I want to help you form a new and truer identity that honors the fullness of who you are and doesn’t require you to sacrifice any part of yourself. I want to give you the tools to navigate a new life at new levels so that you stay in the flow and keep letting magical things happen to you. Because I promise you… life on the other side is SO, SO worth it! It’s why there are so many personal development books, life coaches, seminars, and trainings out there! We want you to have it all! I want your dreams to come true! I want you to be the fullest expression of you! I want you to make a shit ton of money! I want you to fulfill the calling that is on your life! That's what Rise and Release is all about! A 4 week program designed to help you release all that doesn’t serve you so can call in everything that does. Because you are worthy of it all. Sign up in my bio! We start next week!!! . 📸: @Zev.photography
In 2019, she moved to Los Angeles with her three children, who are now ten, seven and four, she shared with the Post. She divorced her husband in June, the outlet reported. She told This Morning she has begun sharing information about her career with her kids in “age-appropriate conversations.” She explained, “I think as any parent we want the best for our kids and never want to hurt them. They know I do modeling and nude modeling and we’re having age-appropriate conversations.”
She joked, “I think that when they see my work when they’re older they’ll laugh and say ‘Mommy someone can do it better than you.'” Her website’s bio states that she lives in southern California with her three kids and one cat.
She told This Morning that she’s no longer in contact with people from her former church but she wouldn’t be surprised if some had subscribed to her OnlyFans page. She said, “It’s very polarising what I do, people are either A-okay or not okay with it. At the end of the day, I have to decide what I am called to do and trust that calling, and let the chips fall where they may. A lot of people have come around to supporting me, and I have lost a lot of people along the way.”
