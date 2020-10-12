California Pastor Left Church for Erotic Dancing Career on X-Rated Site

Nikole Mitchell, a former California pastor, has opened up about her decision to leave the church and become an erotic dancer on x-rated site OnlyFans. In an interview with the New York Post, Mitchell revealed that she first decided to leave her position as a church pastor after coming to the realization that she is bisexual, something she struggled to reconcile with her chosen career path.

Mitchell said it wasn’t until she left the church and thought about what she wanted to do next that she realized she wanted to explore her sexuality further. The 36-year-old mother of three eventually decided to pursue a career of erotic dancing and nude modeling, launching an OnlyFans account where she charges a monthly subscription fee for access to x-rated photos and videos.

Mitchell, who describes herself in her Instagram bio as a “Pastor-turned-Stripper, Life Coach [and] Model,” also recently appeared on the U.K.’s This Morning, where she said she loved her job and was so grateful that she could finally be herself.

She Said She Grew Up in a Religious Household & Had Dreams of Being a Stripper From a Young Age

Mitchell told the Post that she grew up in a strict Baptist household, where she was expected to be conservative, modest and reserved. She said from a young age, her dreams were in contradiction to her environment and always “fantasized about being a stripper.” However, because she was “indoctrinated to believe my desires and my body were innately sinful and bad,” she abandoned that dream and became heavily involved in the church, eventually becoming a pastor.

In 2011, Mitchell and her husband at the time joined an evangelical megachurch in St. Paul, Minnesota, Woodland Hills Church. She said every Sunday, she’d get in line to speak to the pastor. “One of my pastors said ‘Nikole, did you realize that you’re a theologian?'” Mitchell shared with the Post. “And they said, ‘We’d like you to be one of our pastors.’ To be on stage in front of thousands of people — that’s what I had been dreaming of for years.”

She told the Post that the thought of becoming a pastor was unheard of in her family and it wasn’t until she joined Woodland Hills Church that she realized women could be men’s equals in the church: “I was taught that women aren’t allowed to lead and that women belong in the kitchen and with the children. So even though it went against everything I was told, I decided to become [a pastor] because of my love for performing.”

She Realized in 2016 That She Was Not Straight & Struggled to Keep Her Sexuality a Secret From the Church

‘I Used To Be a Church Pastor – Now I’m a Stripper’ | This MorningA pastor and mum-of-three has traded the pulpit for the camera to become a naked performer on OnlyFans, and for her, it feels every bit as holy. Nikole Mitchell, 36, grew up in a strict Baptist family, before eventually becoming a church pastor. However, as she felt more and more restrained by her faith, she… 2020-10-09T14:11:23Z

Shortly after she obtained a weekly pastor post at the church in 2016, Mitchell told the Post she began to question her sexuality. She said that same year, she went to an LGBT-oriented play and came to a life-changing realization: “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t think I’m straight’ and it rocked my world.”

Mitchell now identifies as bisexual and pansexual, she told the outlet, but at the time, she did not want to reveal her sexuality over fears that, “I would lose it all because the church is not welcoming to queer people.” She said that was difficult for her, as it felt that she was living a double life and felt uncomfortable.

She told This Morning that her husband at the time, John, is a “beautiful soul” and the first person she came out to. The two had been married six or seven years at the time. She described his reaction: “He said, ‘I think that’s normal, natural, and I am so happy for you.'”

She eventually made the decision to leave the church because of those concerns, saying “I just never showed up again” after giving a sermon on July 4th weekend in 2017. In October 2017, Mitchell posted a video on YouTube in which she came out as queer. She also launched her own website and life coaching business, where she wrote:

To access this dream life, I had to shed layers that no longer served me. I had to own the fullness of who I was, even if it meant disappointing important people in my life. So I came out publicly as queer. I left the Christian faith. And I took a deep breath of fresh air for the first time in a long time. I was FREE! Because I was ME. That’s when everything changed in my life for the better.

She Said She Began Her X-Rated Career With More Modest Photos Before Getting More Comfortable

Mitchell told the Post her decision to go into her current career started when she began following the Instagram account of her life coach’s wife, who was doing lingerie modeling. She said, “I was kind of triggered by it, but I was also magnetically drawn to it.” She said soon after, she explored her sexuality further thanks to a class called “Sexpress You.”

She then signed up for her first nude photoshoot with a professional photographer and that was the true turning point: “I cried because I had never felt more holy and sacred in my life,” she told the outlet. “I never felt more sexy and liberated than I did then.” That’s when she launched her OnlyFans account where she now posts nude photos, videos and interacts with her fans in one-on-one settings.

“I started off really timid like just topless photos, but now I’m at the point where I take personal requests and make videos very tailored to people’s specific desires,” Mitchell explained to the Post. “I’m to the point where back in March I was actually going to be paid several thousand dollars to have sex with someone, and I was A-OK with that, but then COVID hit and that got canceled.”

She Recently Left Her Husband & Spoke About What She Tells Her Kids About Her Career

In 2019, she moved to Los Angeles with her three children, who are now ten, seven and four, she shared with the Post. She divorced her husband in June, the outlet reported. She told This Morning she has begun sharing information about her career with her kids in “age-appropriate conversations.” She explained, “I think as any parent we want the best for our kids and never want to hurt them. They know I do modeling and nude modeling and we’re having age-appropriate conversations.”

She joked, “I think that when they see my work when they’re older they’ll laugh and say ‘Mommy someone can do it better than you.'” Her website’s bio states that she lives in southern California with her three kids and one cat.

She told This Morning that she’s no longer in contact with people from her former church but she wouldn’t be surprised if some had subscribed to her OnlyFans page. She said, “It’s very polarising what I do, people are either A-okay or not okay with it. At the end of the day, I have to decide what I am called to do and trust that calling, and let the chips fall where they may. A lot of people have come around to supporting me, and I have lost a lot of people along the way.”

READ NEXT: WATCH: Woman Throws Dog at Man in Viral Confrontation