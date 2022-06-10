Dante Bender: Kennis Croom Suspect Is Under Arrest

Dante Bender is a former police officer who is accused of shooting Meridian, Mississipi, Police Officer Kennis Croom to death when Croom responded to a domestic violence call.

According to journalist Erin Pickens, Bender’s pregnant fiancée, Brittany Jones, was also shot to death by Bender. He was then the subject of a manhunt.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation wrote on June 10, 2022, that authorities had located Bender. “UPDATE: The Blue Alert issued for Dante Marquez Bender has been canceled. He is in custody,” they wrote in a statement posted to Facebook.

According to Saturday Down South, Croom was the “nephew of former Mississippi State coach Sylvester Croom.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Officer Croom’s Handcuffs Were Used to Restrain Bender

According to the Ackerman Police Department, Croom’s handcuffs were used to restrain Bender.

The MBI’s original post before Bender was apprehended said:

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is alerting the public that a dangerous suspect is believed to be in the area of Interstate 59 and Interstate 20. Dante Marquez Bender is wanted in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Meridian in Lauderdale County that occurred on June 9, 2022, at approximately 5:36 pm. Please take immediate precautions and notify 911 if you see Dante Marquez Bender or observe any suspicious activity. Dante Marquez Bender is described as black male 31 years of age, five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 299 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. He was last seen at 2408 51st Avenue in Meridian, MS, on June 9, 2022, at approximately 5:36 pm and was wearing a purple sweatshirt and purple sweatpants. Dante Marquez Bender may be traveling in a 2004 black Nissan Armada traveling towards Newton County. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this dangerous suspect, please call 9 1 1 or the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 855 642 5378.

2. The Officer Was Killed While Responding to a Domestic Violence Call

According to The Meridian Star, “the officer was shot and killed during a domestic violence call around 5:30 p.m. on 51st. Avenue.”

Jones also died in the shooting.

3. Bender Was Fired From His Previous Position as a Police Officer

Bender was from Newton, Mississippi, according to SCT Online.

Bender “is apparently a 2008 graduate of Newton High School. He was terminated as a Newton Police Officer effective Jan. 18, 2022,” the Newton County Appeal reported.

The reasons for the termination were not clear.

4. Officer Croom Was Previously a Police Officer in Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson Police Chief James E. Davis wrote on Twitter that Croom also served as a Jackson police officer and was “dedicated to the community.”

“I also want to extend condolences to the young woman who had her life taken away from her in this senseless act of violence,” he wrote. “…This is a harsh reminder of the daily dangers law enforcement officers face while trying to serve their community.”

5. Jones, Who Was Pregnant, Left Behind Four Children, Loved Ones Say

Jones was a mother of four children. She was also pregnant, according to posts from loved ones on Facebook.

“HEARTBREAKING!” wrote one woman, sharing photos.