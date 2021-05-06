How to Watch Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Online

Popular professional wrestling docuseries “Dark Side of the Ring” returns Thursday, May 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on VICE.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of “Dark Side of the Ring” Season 3 online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Vice and 60+ other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “Dark Side of the Ring” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Vice and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Dark Side of the Ring” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Vice is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch “Dark Side of the Ring” live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of Vice and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” or “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s just $10 for the first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Dark Side of the Ring” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Vice and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Dark Side of the Ring” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Dark Side of the Ring’ Season 3 Preview

DARK SIDE OF THE RING (Season 3 Trailer)Journey deeper into the dark side of professional wrestling. DARK SIDE OF THE RING returns for Season 3 on May 6. Subscribe Now: vice.video/SUBSCRIBE-TO-VICETV Follow VICE TV: VICETV.com | vicetv.com VICE Video | video.vice.com Facebook | facebook.com/vicetv Twitter | twitter.com/vicetv Instagram | instagram.com/vicetv Newsletter | bit.ly/1kpnyN6 2021-04-08T19:43:02Z

“Dark Side of the Ring” takes a hard look at the “hidden, heartbreaking, and untold stories of professional wrestling with intimate access to its subjects,” according to the VICE press release.

It continues:

The series chronicles the deeply personal and often controversial legacies surrounding the larger-than-life brawlers of the wrestling world, in a sport that draws tens of millions of fans around the globe to this day. This season will continue the rich storytelling that defined seasons one and two, exploring some of the most dramatic moments in wrestling history with a compelling cast of insiders, many of whom are baring their souls on camera for the very first time.

“With this epic, fourteen-episode season, we’ve had the opportunity to push the series to new heights and dig even deeper into a world that has captivated us our entire lives,” said executive producers & co-creators Jason Eisener and Evan Husney in a statement. “We’re excited to unveil a season that encompasses a whole new spectrum of stories, ranging from legendary icons of the past, to contemporary snapshots from wrestling’s underground, to mind-blowing sagas overseas.”

Chris Jericho returns as the narrator for season three, which will feature commentary from Jake Roberts, Jon Moxley, Mick Foley, Diamond Dallas Page, Jim Ross, Jim Cornette, Eric Bischoff, Antonio Inoki, David Arquette, Rob Van Dam, Terry Funk, and Shari Tyree.

The episode topics include Brian Pillman, the WCW/NJPW in Korea, Nick Gage, the Ultimate Warrior, Grizzly Smith, the Dynamite Kid, WWE steroid use, FWM, Luna Vachon, XPW, Johnny K-9, Chris Kanyan and the WWE’s infamous Plan Ride from Hell.

The Brian Pillman episode is a two-parter that kicks off season three, followed by “The Ultra-Violence of Nick Gage” on May 13, whose description reads, “Nick Gage is the self-proclaimed king of deathmatch wrestling, but his road to the top is marked with a six-year prison sentence for armed robbery and personal tragedies.”

And on May 20 comes “Collision in Korea,” whose description teases, “In one of the most bizarre acts of political theatre ever conceived, professional wrestlers who were deployed to North Korea faced a terrifying ordeal that had them fighting for their lives.”

“Dark Side of the Ring” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on VICE.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.