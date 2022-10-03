Darrell Brooks: Social Media, Politics & Rap Videos

Darrell Brooks Jr. is the man accused of ramming a car into people at the Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade. He left a fairly voluminous trail of social media accounts, including some political posts, and he also recorded rap videos.

Brooks is a registered sex offender with two open cases and an extensive criminal history who is representing himself in court as he trial launches in Waukesha County on October 3, 2022.

Read the criminal complaint against Brooks here. It describes how two detectives tried to stop him to no avail as he plowed his vehicle into parade participates, after he began to “rapidly accelerate.”

The officer believed “this was an intentional act to strike and hurt as many people as possible…He observed the vehicle appeared to be intentionally moving side to side, striking multiple people, and bodies and objects were flying from the area of the vehicle.”

A witness told police the SUV drove in a “zig zag motion. It was like the SUV was trying to avoid vehicles, not people. There was no attempt made by the vehicle to stop, much less slow down. Another witness aid he felt it was a “direct intent to hit as many parade participants.”

Here’s what you need to know about Brooks’ social media, politics and rap videos:

Brooks Rapped Under the Name ‘MathBoi Fly’

Brooks’ social media accounts show that he is an aspiring rap singer with a lengthy criminal history; he supported Black Lives Matter and posted anti-police rhetoric on his social media accounts.

Brooks rapped under the name MathBoi Fly. He had a YouTube channel with rap music videos, but it’s been deleted. A red SUV could be seen behind him in one of the videos.

Heavy saved the above music video before his account was deleted.

On SoundCloud, he wrote, “Born nd raised in Milwaukee, WI in the dangerous west side neighborhood of Washington Park, Fly turn to the streets at a very young age..after multiple legal battles, Fly started turning the life he lived in the streets into music, with his 1st mixtape released in the summer of 2014..now considered the best underground artist in his city, keep looking out for more big moves by the best Milwaukee artist of this era..”

On a now-deleted Facebook page with the name “Evangelist Fly,” he called himself an “Underground Hip-Hop/Rap/Drill recording artist/producer/writer/actor from Milwaukee, WI.”

He sometimes used gun emojis in posts.

Brooks Weighed in on the Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict

On another MathBoi Fly Facebook page belonging to Brooks, in the name Jay Brooks, he wrote about the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. That trial occurred about an hour away from Milwaukee and Waukesha.

When a friend wrote on the post, “Doesn’t surprise me, what a joke,” Brooks responded, “frfr…but u rite,I wasn’t surprised 1 bit 🤷🏽‍♂️.” The page is filled with religious sayings.

On one of his Twitter pages, Brooks wrote, “Milwaukee,WI born & raised,rapper/songwriter/producer/stoner/philosopher next big thing out the Midwest if u aint know,get in tune.”

He wrote about the Derek Chauvin case on one of his pages.

In 2019, he wrote, “in kase yall dnt know how f***** up my xity is… I got ties ta Detroit my dad whole family frm the D,nd Iwas born nd grew up in Milwaukee,who aint frm the trenches???”

Brooks Posted About BLM, Governor Scott Walker & Kobe Bryant

One Twitter user shared a round-up of some of Brooks’ now-deleted Facebook posts, especially on BLM.

Brooks also had a Twitter page that contains tributes to people like Kobe Bryant and Juice WRLD.

Have you heard ‘NO SAFETY (prod. by Lil B On Da Track)’ by MathBoi Fly on #SoundCloud? #np https://t.co/LQWefLClIs — MathBoi Fly🚀 (@FlyFrmTheMOB) August 23, 2019

He sometimes got political.

Is Brooks a Democrat or Republican? He posted a photoshopped fake image of former Republican Governor Scott Walker as a Nazi.

Brooks also posted anti-police rhetoric.

One post referred to Black Lives Matter and showed BLM carved into fruit.

“Americans don’t be fooled by this good talking a** president,” he said of former President Barack Obama, calling him the N-word who says “bull****.”

the propaganda the government pushes needs to be continually exposed..ppl with brains know yall tryna start WWIII pic.twitter.com/t95mKNpBcv — MathBoi Fly (@Flytalk1oo) December 7, 2015

Kanye West was a target.

He posted black nationalist rhetoric, quoting Malcolm X.

He wrote about the 2012 mass shooting at a spa in Brookfield, Wisconsin, in Waukesha County.

This post was circulating on Twitter, but, unlike the others, Heavy was unable to verify it on Brooks’ actual social media accounts before they were deleted.

@ScottAdamsSays We will learn a lot about the primary suspect, career violent criminal Darrell Brooks, in the Waukesha, Wisconsin quintuple murder today. pic.twitter.com/SpflPBDXsH — Denlesks (@Denlesks) November 22, 2021

