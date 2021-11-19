Kyle Rittenhouse Not Guilty, Jury Finds

Kyle Rittenhouse has been found not guilty on all charges.

The verdict was announced around noon on November 19, 2021. Jurors acquitted Rittenhouse on all of the charges against him.

The news broke about 45 minutes before that when Kenosha police sent out an email to law enforcement officers revealing that there was a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

You can read the email here without the source’s identifying information. It was sent by Daniel S. Bandi, of the Kenosha Police Department. In addition, Rebecca Matoska-Mentink, Clerk of Circuit Court in Kenosha County, informed the media that there was a verdict that will be announced soon.

It was then announced – not guilty.

There is a Kyle Rittenhouse verdict in Kenosha, Wisconsin, according to an email Kenosha police sent law enforcement.

The email was sent by Kenosha police at 10:55 a.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021, in the hotly watched trial.

The Rittenhouse jury had deliberated into its fourth day without a verdict. Rittenhouse was charged in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, in the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, and for recklessly endangering the safety of two other men. A charge for illegal firearm possession was previously dismissed by the judge, who cited the wording in state law. A curfew ticket was also previously tossed by the judge. You can read the jury instructions in full here. Here’s what you need to know: A Mistrial With Prejudice Motion Remained on the Table [caption id="attachment_3466079" align="alignnone" width="782"] Getty Judge Bruce Schroeder Judge Bruce Schroeder

Despite the verdict there is still a motion for a mistrial with prejudice on the table.

The judge, Bruce Schroeder, said in court that he is still considering the defense motion seeking a mistrial with prejudice. Schroeder indicated that he might rule on that motion AFTER the verdict.

That means that it’s possible Schroeder would grant a mistrial with prejudice even if there is a guilty or not guilty verdict or the jury hangs on some or all counts. A mistrial with prejudice means the state could not retry the case. There’s no guarantee, of course, that the judge would grant that request.

However, Schroeder has had harsh words for prosecutors in court recently, declaring the defense mistrial motion serious and indicating a “day of reckoning” sometimes arrives. At the center of the dispute is a newly produced drone video; the defense says the prosecutors gave them a lesser quality and compressed video when compared to the state’s version. The state denies this was intentional.

The video is key to the state’s case because they are trying to convince jurors that Rittenhouse provoked the entire situation by pointing a gun at another man, Joshua Ziminski, which the defense denies. The prosecutors used that video in their closing argument attempt to make that case.

The pool reporter in the courtroom on November 19, 2021, said there aren’t many updates to report. “Judge Bruce Schroeder’s clerk told reporters here in court that she hasn’t heard anything about jurors declining to order lunch,” Michael Tarm, of the Associated Press, wrote in an email to media outlets in the pool.

He added: “A court official confirms jurors are in. They are presumed deliberating. Judge Bruce Schroeder walked in a few minutes ago, lugging a six pack of Pepsi. He just sat on the bench for a previously schedule court call. No sign Rittenhouse lawyers or prosecutors. No buzz in the courtroom that anything is immediately afoot on Rittenhouse’s case.”

The Jurors Have Sent Several Notes to the Judge

Here are the notes from the jury yesterday in Juror 54’s handwriting: pic.twitter.com/3ZErhmLr1I — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) November 18, 2021

There have been a few clues about what jurors are thinking; they sent some notes to the judge. They were sent in the handwriting of a female juror known as “juror 54.”

One note asked for the drone video and a series of other pieces of evidence that may indicate they are scrutinizing the provocation argument closely. They also asked for an FBI infrared video that was shown in court.

Other notes showed jurors wanted to see video relating to the shooting of Grosskreutz, who testified that he pointed a gun at Rittenhouse while advancing toward him at close distance because he believed he was an active shooter.

A juror asked the judge on November 18, 2021, if the jurors could take the jury instructions home and were told yes.

The jury was selected from Kenosha County. There have been several incidents involving the jurors. The judge previously revealed in court that a person was accused of trying to videotape jurors as they got on a bus, and he kicked MSNBC out of the courtroom for an incident relating to the jury bus as well.

READ NEXT: These Are the 13 Marines & Service Members Who Died in the Afghanistan Attack at Kabul Airport