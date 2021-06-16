How to Watch ‘Dave’ Season 2 Online Without Cable

After a critically-acclaimed first season, “Dave” is back with its sophomore effort, premiering Wednesday, June 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch “Dave” Season 2 episodes streaming online:

When we last saw Dave (Dave Burd, aka Lil Dicky), he was gearing up to put out his first rap single, but he wanted it to be an incredibly long, offensive track, which Dave’s record label and manager Mike (Andrew Santino) decidedly did not want. So what did Dave do? He went on “The Breakfast Club” morning show intending to leak the track, but instead did a live rap performance, earning some attention from Charlamagne Tha God.

Now in season two, “Dave knows he’s destined for rap superstardom – but at what cost? With the pressure mounting as he records his debut album, he has to decide if he’ll sacrifice friendships, love, and his own sense of self in order to make his dream come true. Simultaneously exasperating and inspiring to his friends, Dave vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar,” according to the FX press release.

The premiere is actually two episodes airing back to back. The first is called “International Gander” and its description reads, “Dave’s making a video that will vault him to global success, but he’s forced to face reality as the project threatens to implode – and create an international incident.”

The second episode is called “Antsy” and its description reads, “Back home, Dave is trying to hold his own feet to the creative fire, but the world has conspired to throw every possible distraction at him – especially the fact that he’s going to see Ally (Taylor Misiak) for the first time since they broke up.”

Then on June 23 comes “The Observer,” whose description teases, “Dave and Benny’s friendship blossoms in strange and unexpected ways, leading them to confront questions of privilege, race, sexuality, and dermatology. Meanwhile, Mike’s isolation deepens, and a chance encounter sheds light on the root of his anger.”

Episode four is titled “Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.” It airs on June 30 and its description reads, “Dave meets NBA all-time leading scorer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but gaining his affection is not exactly a lay up.”

Then on July 7 comes “Bar Mitzvah,” in which “Dave and Elz’s (Travis “Taco” Bennett) friendship is tested when they perform together at a Bar Mitzvah. GaTa has a night out.”

“Dave” also stars Christine Ko as Ally’s roommate and Dave’s graphic designer, plus there were dozens of celebrity cameos in the first season, including Justin Bieber, Macklemore, Rich Eisen, Angela Yee, and Kourtney Kardashian. We would expect season two to continue the celeb cameo trend.

“Dave” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.

