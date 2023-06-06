David Grusch, UFO Whistleblower: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

David Grusch is an U.S. Air Force veteran, intelligence official and UFO whistleblower who is accusing the government of possessing “intact and partially intact craft of non-human origin,” according to the Debrief.

The UFO whistleblower’s full name is David Charles Grusch, and he is 36 years old. Debrief first broke the story about Grusch’s accusations on UFOs. Grusch later spoke with NewsNation and repeated the accusations.

The Debrief reported that Grusch “has given Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General extensive classified information about deeply covert programs” involving the alleged alien aircraft.

1. David Grusch Has Accused the Government of Illegally Withholding Information on Recovered UFOS From Congress

According to Debrief, Grusch has accused the government of illegally withholding the information from Congress.

He filed a complaint “alleging that he suffered illegal retaliation for his confidential disclosures,” Debrief reported. Debrief also reported that the site has obtained “similar, corroborating information” from “other intelligence officials, both active and retired, with knowledge of these programs.”

Grusch told Debrief that “the recoveries of partial fragments through and up to intact vehicles have been made for decades through the present day by the government, its allies, and defense contractors.”

He told the site that the objects “of exotic origin (non-human intelligence, whether extraterrestrial or unknown origin) based on the vehicle morphologies and material science testing and the possession of unique atomic arrangements and radiological signatures.”

Grusch also told Debrief: “We are not talking about prosaic origins or identities. The material includes intact and partially intact vehicles.”

2. David Grusch Is a Former Combat Officer Who Served in Afghanistan

According to Fox News, Grusch is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Fox News described him as a “decorated former combat officer in Afghanistan” who “served the National Reconnaissance Office, acting as their representative to Congress’ Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force from 2019-2021.”

He served from 2021 through July 2022 at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency “as co-lead of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) analysis and its representative to the task force,” according to Fox News.

3. David Charles Grusch, Who Told NewsNation the Government Had Encountered ‘Dead Pilots’ in the UFOs, Was Described as ‘Beyond Approach’

Retired Army Colonel Karl E. Nell, who worked with Grusch on the UAP Task Force, told Debrief that Grusch is “beyond reproach.”

To NewsNation, Grusch insisted: “These are retrieving non-human origin technical vehicles, call it spacecraft if you will, non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed.”

He added to NewsNation, “Well, naturally, when you recover something that’s either landed or crashed. Sometimes you encounter dead pilots and believe it or not, as fantastical as that sounds, it’s true.”

“I thought it was totally nuts and I thought at first I was being deceived, it was a ruse,” Grusch told NewsNation. “People started to confide in me. Approach me. I have plenty of senior, former, intelligence officers that came to me, many of which I knew almost my whole career, that confided in me that they were part of a program.”

Grusch, who said he has not seen photos of the aircraft but spoke to people who has, told NewsNation, “We’re definitely not alone. The data points, quite empirically that we’re not alone.”

4. The Pentagon Denies Discovering Any ‘Verifiable Information’ About Programs Involving the Possession of ‘Extraterrestrial Materials’

The Pentagon told NewsNation: “AARO has not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently.”

AARO refers to the “All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office,” which used to be called the “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” task force, according to NewsNation.

“AARO is committed to following the data and its investigation wherever it leads,” the statement continued.

In 2021 and 2022, U.S. Congress held hearings on “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.” You can read a transcript here.

Committee Chairman and Congressman Andre Carson said in one of those hearings:

More than 50 years ago, the U.S. Government ended Project Blue Book, an effort to catalogue and understand sightings of objects in the air that could not otherwise be explained. For more than 20 years, that project had treated unidentified anomalies in our airspace as a national security threat to be monitored and investigated. In 2017, we learned for the first time that the Department of Defense had quietly restarted a similar organization, tracking what we now call unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs.

The government’s UAP database “has now grown to contain approximately 400 reports,” Scott W. Bray, deputy director of Naval Intelligence, told the committee.

5. In 2022, the U.S. Navy Confirmed That Several Videos Showing Unidentified Flying Objects Are Real

In fall 2022, the U.S. Navy confirmed that several videos showing UFOS (Unidentified Flying Objects) are real. However, according to CNN, the Navy isn’t saying that the UFOS indicate extra-terrestrial life, just that the videos are real, and the Navy doesn’t know what’s in them.

You can watch the three videos here. They were initially posted by To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science starting in 2015. That group was founded by Blink 182 rocker Tom DeLonge to study UFOs. The videos are called “FLIR1,” “Gimbal” and “GoFast.”

According to NBC New York, one video was the product of an U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet onboard forward-looking infrared system.

Navy spokesman Joe Gradisher told CNN in 2019 that the objects are “unidentified aerial phenomena,” adding, “The Navy has not publicly released characterizations or descriptions, nor released any hypothesis or conclusions, in regard to the objects contained in the referenced videos.”

According to CNN, David Fravor, a retired U.S. Navy pilot, saw one of the objects in 2004 and described it as a “white object, oblong, pointing north, moving erratically. As I got close to it … it rapidly accelerated to the south, and disappeared in less than two seconds.”

Fravor told CNN the object had “the ability to hover over the water, and then start a vertical climb, from basically zero up towards about 12,000 feet, and then accelerate in less than two seconds, and disappear.”

