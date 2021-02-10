Dazhariaa Quint Noyes aka Bxbygirlldee Dead: TikTok Star Dies at 18

Dazhariaa Quint Noyes, a popular TikTok star known as bxbygirldee or as Dee, died on Monday at the age of 18, her family said. Noyes’ father Joseph Santiago confirmed the news and released a statement that said she had “gone to a better place.” He did not provide a cause of death for the young star. He posted the news on TikTok along with a montage of photos of the social media star.

He said, “I just want to thank everyone for their love and support of my daughter. Unfortunately she is no longer with us and has gone to a better place.”

@king_raheem_allah I just want to thank everyone for their love and support of my daughter. Unfortunately she is no longer with us and has gone to a better place. ♬ Missing You – Brandy & TAMIA & Gladys Knight & Chaka Khan

At the time of her death, the 18-year-old had amassed 1.5 million followers on TikTok and had over 110,000 followers on Instagram. She also posted vlogs on her YouTube channel, where she did various viral challenges and documented her life.

The Rising Star Had Just Announced That She Launched Her Own Company Called Dee Beauty

Noyes, who was Baton Rouge, Louisiana, had just launched her own company called Dee Beauty and posted about how well the launch went on December 30, 2020. She said, “I just opened yesterday I was surprised of how many orders I’ve gotten. … thank y’all sooo much for supporting me and my business.”

She continued, “It’s like Everytime I printed out a shipping label and I said “one less package for today” I get a notification that another order came in. This might look very easy but trust me it’s not especially since I’m the only worker lol … I have to do sooo many things but I’m grateful for this !!”

Many of Her Fans Mourned the Teenage Star’s Death After Her Father Revealed the News

Following her father’s announcement of Noyes’ death, many of her fans flooded the comments of her Instagram posts and TikTok videos to share their surprise and sadness at the news. One fan wrote, “Rest In Peace babe.” Another said, “I can’t believe your gone FLY HIGH BBG.” One comment on Instagram read, “RIP we lost an angel hope god is treating you good.”

In one comment, a fan said, “i loved the vids you created .. you were a great person .. i’m so glad i followed you .. your vids were always worth it.” One person wrote, “Rest In Peace to her beautiful soul . She was a strong women yet went through so much s***. Her heart was strong for too long until she couldn’t.”

Her YouTube videos also had a lot of comments about Noyes’ death, with one fan saying, “Poor Baby, You didn’t deserve to feel the way you did, nobody does. Rest up.”

READ NEXT: Social Media Influencer Set on Fire & Killed by Ex-Husband, Family Says