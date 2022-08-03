Dean Swihart, Jackie Walorski’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dean Swihart is the school teacher husband of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, who was killed in an Indiana crash along with two aides, according to her office.

Walorski’s communications director, Emma Thomson, and Zachery Potts, her district director, died with the Republican congresswoman in the accident, as did the driver of the other vehicle, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department.

Her death was also confirmed by Swihart, via a statement posted to Walorski’s official Twitter page on August 3, 2022.

According to her Congressional biography, Walorski, a Republican, served on some powerful committees, including the House Ways and Means Committee. She was the ranking member of the “Subcommittee on Worker and Family Support,” and she served as the ranking member of the House Ethics Committee, the bio says.

1. Walorski’s Husband, Dean Swihart, Confirmed Her Death, a Statement Posted to Her Twitter Page Says, Informing People She ‘Returned Home to Be Wither Her Lord & Savior’

Dean Swihart, Jackie’s husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon. She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. — Jackie Walorski (@RepWalorski) August 3, 2022

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy released a statement on Twitter that read,

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department released a statement on Facebook that read,

On August 3, 2022 at approximately 12:32 p.m. the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle crash on SR 19 south of SR 119. A northbound passenger car traveled left of center and collided head on with a southbound sports utility vehicle. All three occupants in the southbound vehicle died as a result of their injuries: Jackie Walorski, 58, Elkhart, Indiana

Zachery Potts, 27, Mishawaka, Indiana

Emma Thomson, 28, Washington, DC The sole occupant of the northbound vehicle, Edith Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, Indiana was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Elkhart County Coroner’s Office and the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation. No additional information will be released at this time.

2. Swihart & Walorski Were Once Missionaries in Romania

#tbt to my time in Romania when Dean & I did Christian missionary work & lived in this tiny apartment! pic.twitter.com/MUM0dXwErC — Jackie Walorski (@RepWalorski) May 29, 2014

Walorski and her husband Dean were both missionaries, according to the Congressional biography.

“Jackie and her husband Dean previously spent four years as missionaries in Romania, where they started and ran a foundation to provide food and medical supplies to impoverished children there,” the bio says.

I'm missing #PaczkiDay at home in Indiana, but grateful to Whip @SteveScalise for this sweet #MardiGras treat from Louisiana! pic.twitter.com/MwMZncssTR — Jackie Walorski (@RepWalorski) March 1, 2022

“Jackie also worked as a television news reporter in South Bend and as a development director for colleges and universities in Indiana.”

3. Swihart Is a K-6 Music Teacher

Walorski’s Congressional bio reveals that her husband is a Mishawaka school teacher:

The daughter of a firefighter, small business owner, and Air Force veteran, Jackie was raised with the Hoosier values of hard work, determination, and public service. She brings these values to her service to the 2nd District of Indiana. Jackie and Dean, a Mishawaka school teacher, live in Jimtown.

Walorski sometimes gave a shout out to Swihart’s teaching career on Twitter.

It's Teacher Appreciation Day! Special thnx to my husband, Dean, and teachers across the globe. RT to thank a teacher pic.twitter.com/yJA79XbWS4 — Jackie Walorski (@RepWalorski) May 7, 2013

The school district recently congratulated Swihart, writing, “Congratulations to Dean Swihart, K-6 Music teacher at Hums Elementary and Twin Branch Elementary, on a great performance of the National Anthem at the Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat game in Indianapolis on Easter Sunday. The game was a sell out and there were about 18,000 people in attendance.”

4. Swihart Was Often at Walorski’s Side During Campaign Events

Walorski sometimes shared pictures of Swihart on the campaign trail. “I just love how Dean is always right there being so supportive of Jackie and what she does 🙂” a woman wrote under one of them.

In 2019, Walorski tweeted, “The 116th Congress is in session! I was honored to be sworn in with Dean and our family and friends by my side. It is a privilege to represent 2nd District Hoosiers, and I’m ready to get back to work fighting for you.”

The 116th Congress is in session! I was honored to be sworn in with Dean and our family and friends by my side. It is a privilege to represent 2nd District Hoosiers, and I’m ready to get back to work fighting for you. pic.twitter.com/7jdKXlyFHQ — Jackie Walorski (@RepWalorski) January 4, 2019

He was also at her side when she met with former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen.

Dean and I were thrilled to welcome @VP Mike Pence and @SecondLady Karen Pence back to Indiana! pic.twitter.com/3AIPXMDlzt — Jackie Walorski (@RepWalorski) May 20, 2017

Swihart’s father’s obituary described her husband’s family’s pride in her success. “He was a proud supporter of his daughter-in-law, U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, who is a member of Congress, and always carried his custom-made sign in parades,” it says of Merl Swihart, Dean’s dad. That obit describes the Swihart family’s deep roots in Indiana.

5. The Couple Celebrated Christmas by Volunteering at a Faith Mission

Dean and I celebrated Christmas morning by volunteering at Faith Mission of Elkhart to help serve a meal to those in need. Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/ey59lwjbUo — Jackie Walorski (@RepWalorski) December 25, 2016

In 2016, Walorski tweeted, “Dean and I celebrated Christmas morning by volunteering at Faith Mission of Elkhart to help serve a meal to those in need. Merry Christmas!”

They married in 1995, according to Legistorm.

