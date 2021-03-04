Texas Mother Killed by Pack of Dogs While Walking to Corner Store: Cops

Deann Stephenson is a Porter, Texas, woman who was killed by a pack of dogs, according to Sheriff’s officials.

Her family told Click2Houston that she was mauled to death by four dogs belonging to her neighbor as she walked to a corner store.

“The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our condolences to Deann’s friends and family. This investigation is currently on-going, and no further information is available at this time,” the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

The agency explained that Stephenson “was located with multiple severe injuries from the animal bites, and deputies immediately began administering first aid. The victim was identified as 59 year old Deann Stephenson, a resident in the area.”

Stephenson’s son, Keaton Clark, who says on Facebook that he’s worked as a pastor, wrote, “My mom deserves justice! Please be praying for me and my family, this is so heartbreaking and so tragic for us to go through.” The family has hired a lawyer.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. A Group of Mixed-Breed Dogs Attacked Stephenson While She Walked Down the Street, Authorities Say

According to the Sheriff’s Department, on February 15, 2021, at about 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to a welfare check in the 24800 block of Cunningham Drive in Porter, Texas.

The information on the dog attack was released by the department in a March 2, 2021, news release.

“Upon arrival, deputies discovered an adult female had been attacked by a group of mixed-breed dogs while walking down the street,” the release said.

2. Citations Were Issued to the Dogs’ Owner & More Charges Are Being Investigated Due to Allegations the Dogs Previously Attacked a Child

Learning to FlyIn honor of Deann Stephenson 2021-02-26T01:59:34Z

According to Click2 Houston, the family alleges that the dogs “previously attacked other neighbors, including a child.”

Stephenson was taken by ambulance to an emergency room and treated for her injuries. Montgomery County Animal Control responded, “took custody of the animals and issued several citations to the dogs’ owner,” according to the Sheriff’s Department.

“Despite the best efforts made by medical staff, Deann later passed away at the hospital. Detectives from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office are investigating to determine if any additional charges will be filed against the owner of the aniamls,” the release says.

It adds that the investigation is currently ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

3. Stephenson Was a Married Mother of Two Who Was the Caretaker for Her Disabled Husband

Stephenson’s husband, Bruce Clark, told Click2Houston that he is “devastated. They took everything. I got nothing.”

He told the television station that he is disabled and Stephenson was his caretaker.

“She was a really great person,” said Stephenson’s son, Keaton Clark, to the television station. “I believe my mom deserves justice. … I think she would want me to fight for her.” She leaves behind two children.

4. Stephenson’s Son Created a GoFundMe Page

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Stephenson’s family.

Stephenson’s son, Keaton Clark, wrote, “Hi everyone. I started this fundraiser for me and my sister. We lost our mom in a very very sad, tragic and unexpected way two weeks ago and are seeking help.”

He added, “We know that our goal amount is large, but this money will help us to keep moving forward in life and to do what is needed to be done and taken care of and also to do what our mom would want us to do which is to reach our goals and chase our dreams. We miss her very much and are still trying to move on the best we can. I hope you will consider donating to us, thank you and God bless!”

The fund has raised a little over $1,000. A woman who donated wrote, “I want to help your family following the shock of your mothers horrific death.”

On Facebook, Keaton explained, “For those of you who do not know and are seeing this for the first time my mom was tragically killed by a pack of dogs a little over two weeks ago. It has been a very devastating and hard time on me and the rest of my family.😢💔 Me and my sister started a go fund me and just wanted to share it again for anyone who may want to donate and help us out in this hard time.”

5. Friends Offered Tributes on Social Media

Tributes were posted to Facebook in Stephenson’s memory.

“I want to take a moment to honor my friend Keaton Clark’s mom, Deann Stephenson,” wrote John Bowman. “…She may be gone from this world but she is not forgotten. Her legacy lives on through her son. Let’s take a moment to celebrate her life.”

“Your family deserves justice.. praying 4 you guys,” a woman wrote on Keaton’s Facebook page.

