Deion Patterson, Atlanta Mass Shooting Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Deion Patterson was identified by Atlanta police as the man accused of opening fire during an appointment at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 3, 2023, wounding at least four people and killing one.

“Suspect Name – DEION PATTERSON. DOB: 10/98,” police tweeted. “Call 911 –DO NOT approach him. He is considered Armed and Dangerous.”

Atlanta police released surveillance photos of the suspect, saying Patterson was at large.

Police wrote on Twitter: “APD is investigating an active shooter in the area of 1110 W Peachtree St NW. Please shelter in place, or stay out of the area.”

1. Atlanta Police Released Surveillance Photos of Deion Patterson, Who Was Going to a Medical Appointment, Calling Him ‘Armed & Dangerous’

BOLO – Suspect is still at large. pic.twitter.com/M8GkXa8dmM — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

Police released photos of the suspect.

“Based on our preliminary investigation, these are photos believed to be of the active shooter. Anyone with any information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” they wrote.

According to CNN, citing a police spokeswoman, the suspect was at the hospital for “an appointment,” and was accompanied there by his mother.

CNN reported that the suspect “became agitated, used a handgun and started shooting,” but his mother was not injured and is cooperating with police.

2. Atlanta Police Reported That 4 People Were Injured in the Mass Shooting & 1 of Those Victims Was Dead

From the 18th floor of Promenade building pic.twitter.com/ZN1wMwwbZJ — tracitt (@tracitt) May 3, 2023

“Update as of 12:42pm – We are working an active shooter situation inside a building on West. Peachtree St, between 12th St and 13th St. We are aware of multiple people injured. No suspect is in custody,” Atlanta police tweeted on May 3, 2023.

They later explained in another tweet, “Update as of 1:30p – There have been no additional shots fired since the initial incident unfolded. We are currently aware of 4 shooting victims related to this situation.”

They added on Twitter, “Three have been transported to the hospital for treatment and a fourth has been pronounced deceased on scene. Officers are actively searching for the suspect and any other victims.”

Three victims are in critical condition, Daily Beast reported, citing a hospital official.

3. Atlanta Police Asked the Public to ‘Secure Their Building’ Because Deion Patterson Was at Large

Suspect Name – DEION PATTERSON

DOB: 10/98 Call 911 –DO NOT approach him

He is considered Armed and Dangerous https://t.co/9ZonHDFPva — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

Police asked people to secure their buildings.

“Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away,” police tweeted.

“We will communicate via social media and our website with updates.”

4. Video Showed the Massive Law Enforcement Response to the Mass Shooting Scene

🚨#BREAKING: Active shooter inside the Northside Hospital with multiple people injured

⁰📌 #Atlanta | #Georgia ⁰

Currently numerous law enforcements and other agencies are responding to a active shooter situation inside the Northside Hospital in Midtown Atlanta has issued a… pic.twitter.com/owZxQT3gUX — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 3, 2023

Video showed a massive law enforcement response to the scene.

#BREAKING🚨 Active shooter situation at Northside Hospital in Midtown Atlanta. Multiple people were reported injured. The suspect has not been caught. Please avoid the area. Follow for more updates. pic.twitter.com/bxcAliNnMG — ATL Uncensored (@ATLUncensored) May 3, 2023

Police have not yet identified the victims or explained why they were at the hospital.

5. Northside Hospital Tweeted That There Was a ‘Shooting at Our Midtown Atlanta Location’ BREAKING: A mass shooting has taken place in Midtown Atlanta. A shelter in place order has been ordered. Details: – The building in which the shooting appears to have occurred is known as the Northside Family Medicine and Urgent Care Building, which is between 12th and 13th… pic.twitter.com/2FOnxNBFfQ — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 3, 2023

Northside Hospital confirmed the mass shooting and stressed that the hospital was working with law enforcement.

“Northside Hospital is cooperating with law enforcement following the shooting at our midtown #Atlanta location earlier this afternoon. We urge people in the area to shelter in place and follow instructions from law enforcement on the scene,” the hospital tweeted.

