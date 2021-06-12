Denmark vs Finland Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

Denmark and Finland will be just two of 24 teams to square off in the 2020 Euro tournament when they battle in the group stage at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Saturday.

In the United States, the match (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPN.

Denmark vs Finland Preview

Both squads are in Group B in the tournament, which also includes Belgium and Russia. The Danes are 4-1-1 over their last six matches, while Finland is winless in its last six, going 0-2-4. Anything can happen, of course, but Denmark goes into this one highly favored to win.

According to Denmark gaffer Kasper Hjulmand, his team is feeling confident — but not too confident. “We shouldn’t go out and lose a match because we’re not well enough prepared. We shouldn’t lose because we didn’t want it more than our opponents. And we shouldn’t lose because we don’t play our best. We must leave everything on the pitch and do everything we can to win,” Hjulmand said heading into the match.

On the other side, Finland is ready to play spoiler.

“Denmark have a very good team. If we look at their last few matches, they’ve had some magnificent results and have scored a lot of goals. Their defense has worked and they have some great individual players. Denmark are a really tough team and they get to play on home soil, but we have proved we can challenge even bigger countries,” Finland manager Markku Kanerva said about his his squad’s first Euro 2020 opponent.

Here’s a look at the rosters of both teams, along with the potential starting lineups for the game:

Finland Squad: Goalkeepers: Lukas Hradecky, Jesse Joronen, Anssi, Jaakkola Defenders: Thomas Lam, Paulus Arajuuri, Jere Uronen, Juhani Ojala, Sauli Vaisanen, Nikolai Alho, Daniel O’Shaughnessy, Niko Hamalainen, Leo Vaisanen, Robert Ivanov Midfielders: Jasin Assehnoun, Onni Valakari, Pyry Soiri, Fredrik Jensen, Joni Kauko, Glen Kamara, Rasmus Schuller, Tim Sparv Forwards: Teemu Pukki, Lassi Lappalainen, Marcus Forss, Joel Pohjanpalo

Denmark Squad: Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel, Jonas Lossl, Frederik Ronnow Defenders: Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Jannik Vestergaard, Joachim Andersen, Mathias Jorgensen, Daniel Wass, Jens Stryger Larsen, Joakim Maehle, Nicolai Boilesen Midfielders: Christian Eriksen, Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Anders Christiansen Forwards: Kasper Dolberg, Jonas Wind, Andreas Cornelius, Martin Braithwaite, Robert Skov, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yussuf Poulsen, Andreas Skov Olsen

Finland Potential Starting Lineup: Lukas Hradecky; Daniel O’Shaughnessy, Joona Toivio, Paulus Arajuuri; Jere Uronen, Nikolai Alho, Tim Sparv, Glen Kamara, Joni Kauko; Robin Lod, Teemu Pukki

Denmark Potential Starting Lineup: Kasper Schmeichel; Joakim Maehle, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Daniel Wass; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney; Christian Eriksen, Martin Braithwaite, Yussuf Poulsen; Jonas Wind

