Diamond Dead From ‘Diamond & Silk’: Lynette Hardaway’s Cause of Death Unclear

Diamond, the conservative pundit who was part of the “Diamond and Silk” duo, is dead, former President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social on January 9, 2023.

Trump wrote that Diamond’s cause of death was “probably her big and precious HEART just plain” giving out, although it’s not clear whether that will be her official cause of death from the medical examiner’s office. MyPillow founder Mike Lindell told The Daily Beast that he learned Hardaway had died from Trump’s post but knew she “had been sick,” but he did not say with what illness.

Daily Beast reported that, after the pair’s Twitter page asked followers to pray for Hardaway in November, Hardaway “briefly returned to her show in December dismissing unsourced online reports” that she had been hospitalized with COVID-19, calling them “fake news.” Her last episode with the Diamond and Silk show was on December 15, 2022, Daily Beast reported.

Diamond’s real name was Lynette Hardaway, according to a memorial page posted by Diamond and Silk on GiveSendGo.

Diamond and Silk also confirmed Hardaway’s death on Twitter.

The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Please respect the privacy of Diamond’s family! Memorial Ceremony TBA. Contributions towards Preserving Diamond’s Legacy are only being accepted at the following link:https://t.co/g6J6NlBXE7 — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) January 10, 2023

“The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity!” Diamond and Silk wrote on GiveSendGo.

“Diamond blazed a trail, founded on her passion and love for the entire race of humanity. The memory of her passing should forever remain in our hearts. In this time of grief, please respect the privacy of Diamond’s family but remember and celebrate the gift that she gave us all!”

Trump Wrote That Diamond’s Death ‘Was Totally Unexpected’

In his post on Truth Social, Trump confirmed that Hardaway had died suddenly.

“Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans,” Trump wrote.

“Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina. Silk was with her all the way, and at her passing,” the president’s post read.

President Trump has our full and complete endorsement!#Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/D99HqjeuRg — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) November 16, 2022

“There was no better TEAM anywhere, or at any time! Diamond’s death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out. Rest In Peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed!”

According to Deadline, she was 51.

Hardaway & Her Sister Rose to Fame Supporting Trump in YouTube Videos

This is truly heartbreaking 💔 This one hit hard. Diamond, of Diamond and Silk has passed away. I’m at a lost for

We will miss you and most definitely will never forget you. Love you forever.

Please keep her sister Silk in your prayers. RIP Legend pic.twitter.com/jEndEyc8FK — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) January 10, 2023

Hardaway formed the duo ‘Diamond and Silk’ with her sister Rochelle Hardaway Richardson, according to The Washington Times, first coming to stardom by supporting Trump on YouTube.

Tributes flowed on social media for Diamond as news spread of her death.

“This is truly heartbreaking 💔 This one hit hard,” actor Terrence K. Williams tweeted. “Diamond, of Diamond and Silk has passed away … We will miss you and most definitely will never forget you. Love you forever. Please keep her sister Silk in your prayers. RIP Legend.”

The Twitter page for Ben and Candy Carson wrote, “Diamond of @DiamondandSilk was an incredible person who truly cared about America. I enjoyed going on the show because she was always positive, with a smile, and reminded people why America is so important and worth saving. We send condolences to Silk and Diamond’s entire family.”

My dear sister Diamond of @DiamondandSilk has gone to be with Jesus. My heart is so heavy tonight because we served on so many events together for so long. I know she was saved and now in the presence of God. We will see you again Diamond. I love you my dear sister. RIH Diamond pic.twitter.com/gz3mzgxKFa — Pastor Mark Burns (@pastormarkburns) January 10, 2023

Pastor Mark Burns tweeted, “My dear sister Diamond of @DiamondandSilk has gone to be with Jesus. My heart is so heavy tonight because we served on so many events together for so long. I know she was saved and now in the presence of God. We will see you again Diamond. I love you my dear sister. RIH Diamond.”

