Diane Allan: Chase Linde Allan’s Mother Sued Farmington Police

Diane Allan is a Utah realtor who is the mother of Chase Allan, the 25-year-old man who was shot and killed in a traffic stop by Farmington police, according to public records obtained by Heavy.

Diane Allan has a pending lawsuit against Farmington police that she filed in September 2022 in federal court, records obtained through the federal PACER site show. Federal court records show that Chase Allan played a role in investigating the traffic stop, and, according to the Salt Lake Tribune, he was accused of disrupting court proceedings in a traffic stop case.

Chase Allan was a former college and high school athlete from Utah who was shot and killed by Farmington police officers on March 1, 2023, according to the Farmington Police Department and a family statement posted by Allan’s sister and shared by his mother on Facebook. Farmington police said in a news release emailed to Heavy that Chase Allan did not comply with officers’ orders and was armed with a gun.

Here’s what you need to know about Diane Allan, Chase Allan’s mom:

Diane Allan Filed a Federal Lawsuit Against Farmington Police in September 2022, Demanding That They provide Records Identifying Her as a ‘Dead Entity or Slave’

Federal court records obtained by Heavy show that Diane Killian Allan filed a federal lawsuit in September 2022 against Dane Hanson, Eric Johnsen, Wayne Hansen, David Cole, Troy Rawlings, John Carl Ynchausti, FARMINGTON CITY, a Corporation, Davis County Attorney’s office, and more. Johnsen is Farmington’s police chief, according to his LinkedIn page. Hansen is an officer who stopped Diane Allan, the lawsuit says. The lawsuit is still pending.

Diane Allan’s address in the lawsuit is given as, “Farmington, Utah State Republic, w/o the United States.”

Allan’s sister, Courtney Vandegrift, wrote Heavy objecting to the term sovereign citizen being used to describe Diane Allan, saying that the correct term is “American State National” instead. She also told Heavy that Diane Allan’s name is copyrighted.

“The term Sovereign Citizen has been used by certain entities to weaponize government and law enforcement against the people,” Vandegrift wrote Heavy. “This results in acts of domestic terrorism being perpetrated against innocent and upstanding members of the community, especially those who support and believe in religious rights and people’s liberties.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, “American State National is a term used by sovereign citizens and some QAnon adherents to refer to themselves, reflecting their belief that they are not citizens of what they perceive is an illegitimate, tyrannical federal government. The term has been popularized in recent years by sovereign citizen gurus Bobby Lawrence and David Straight, who teach sovereignty with a QAnon bent.”

See pages from the Diane Allan lawsuit here and here and here.

The federal lawsuit calls Diane Allan “one of the sovereign people of Utah.” Diane Allan sent the City of Farmington a request for records that identified her as a “dead entity or slave,” as well as “records related to Farmington having jurisdiction over you” and proving that she failed to register her 2014 BMW.

Diane Allan’s lawsuit is filled with Biblical and Constitutional references. She refers to the local Sheriff’s Department as a “fiction.”

“Being a woman of God, a living soul, of flesh and blood, of sound mind, intelligent and of competent nature, the creditor, beneficiary and holder in due course of the trust,” it reads.

“I am, a member and proud descendant of ‘We the People’ as creator and arbitrator of government. I am NOT one artificially created by government such as ‘Citizen,’ ‘Person,’ ‘Resident’ or ‘Taxpayer.'”

Read more of Diane Allan’s federal lawsuit here and here and here.

When Stopped by a Farmington Police Officer, Diane Allan Gave Him a Copy of the Constitution

The lawsuit says that, on April 7, 2022, a Farmington police officer gave Allan a ticket after he stopped her on Frontage Road.

“The defacto officer D Hanson, unlawfully stopped my automobile by force of arms to threaten, intimidate and force a fraudulent securities contract upon me,” she wrote.

“D. Hansen requested my driver license and registration. I informed him I was not operating under a license and that I was traveling in private and not operating in commerce. He asked for other documentation and I provided my passport and the Constitution.”

Hansen called the police chief for backup, and he told Allan that he stopped her for expired registration, according to the lawsuit. “I asked D Hansen what his probable cause was for the stop. His reason provided was an expired license plate,” the lawsuit says.

“I informed him that was not probable cause for a stop and asked again what his probable cause was,” the lawsuit continues. “I provided him a letter from the Department of Justice with the US Codes Title 18 § 241 & 242 so he could read and be aware he was violating the law before he proceeded. He refused to read it and I informed him verbally of the violation he was committing.”

According to the lawsuit, Diane Allan provided the officer with a “letter from the Department of Travel to inform him of The United States of America Department of Travel has advised in a letter dated November 23, 2015 regarding Education of law enforcement agents in which it states that there are unconstitutional acts being committed by law enforcement against those who’s status is different than the average U.S. Citizen and are considered American Nationals.”

Allan said in the lawsuit that her husband “was also stopped and issued a Citation by defacto officers operating under color of law” that day, accusing the officers of “intentionally targeting certain People. These actions meet all of the elements of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.”

Additional pages in the federal lawsuit can be read here, here, here, here, here, and here.

“Neither the DAVIS COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE or STATE OF UTAH – Fiction of Law, not a real entities or the Officer who initiated this matter have standing to proceed with the court system’s dispute resolution process; therefore depriving the Court of subject matter jurisdiction,” her lawsuit says.

The Southern Poverty Law Center says that sovereign citizens “believe they are not under the jurisdiction of the federal government and consider themselves exempt from U.S. law. They use a variety of conspiracy theories and falsehoods to justify their beliefs and their activities, some of which are illegal and violent.”

A court exhibit in his mother’s federal lawsuit shows that Chase Allan tried to obtain the police chief’s oath of office from the Utah State Archives. Chase Allan went with his mother to the Farmington Police Department to hand deliver the “recissioned citation,” it says.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, Chase Allan has no criminal history but “voluntarily showed up” for a traffic violation hearing in September 2022 for a woman and was accused of becoming “disruptive and non-compliant” and “began to resist officers.” He was accused of having “refused to comply” when told to leave the courtroom, the Tribune reported. The newspaper did not identify the woman.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that Chase Allan was accused by police of having “a small plastic slide credit card device that contained several lock-picking items” and matched the description of an “individual with warrants,” but would not identify himself.

“When asked to stop interrupting, [Allan] responded that deputies had no authority over him, using an expletive,” court documents say, The Tribune reported.

Diane Allan Is a Married Mother of Two Who Is a Realtor in Utah

Diane Allan is employed as a realtor, according to her Facebook page, which says that she lives in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“In loving memory of our beautiful Son! May his life and legacy live on forever in our hearts!!!! We love you Chase Allan!!!!!❤️❤️❤️” Allan’s mother, Diane Allan, wrote on Facebook.

Her cover picture on Facebook shows her with her two children and husband. Her page says she “Studied at Weber State University.” It’s filled with mundane posts about things like birthdays and her dog. She wrote about COVID-19, a Dayton, Ohio, gunman, and real estate.

In 2018, she shared a picture of Chase Allan and wrote, “Double header this weekend for USU Mens soccer. So glad to have Chase Allan close to home again and watching him play!”

Coldwell Banker lists her as a realtor in Farmington, Utah.

“Diane is a dedicated real estate professional. She provides her clients with thorough, comprehensive proprietary services and technology. She listens to your needs and finds equitable solutions. She talks Market-Speak and is dedicated, hardworking, honest and professional – – working to protect the client’s best interests,” the Coldwell Banker website says.

Chase Allan’s Facebook page doesn’t have much on it, just a soccer team group photo and photo showing Allan with a pet.

The Family Statement Accuses Police of Murdering Chase Allan by Shooting 12 Rounds

Chase Allan’s sister, Courtney Vandegrift, released a family statement on her Facebook page, which called Allan “a gracious, loving soul who was known by everyone in his community to be caring, thoughtful, and kind and would do anything for someone in need.”

The statement says that Allan “attended school in Davis County at Eagle Bay Elementary, Farmington Junior High and Davis High School. Although he had a shy and quiet demeanor, he was able to make quick friends who cared about Chase deeply and will remember him fondly.”

The statement continued: “Chase graduated from Davis High School in 2016 where he played soccer earning varsity letters and at the Real Salt Lake Academy. Chase would then pursue higher education and went on to play soccer at UC Davis and Utah State University.”

The family’s statement said:

He was 25 years old and had graduated from Utah State University. He was always selflessly helping and protecting others in need. He has been studying law the last few years and was a patriot doing what he could to defend the people’s freedom and liberty in his community. The devastating and tragic death of Chase Linde Allan quite literally hits home as his young life was taken from him on Wednesday March 1st, 2023, in the parking lot of our local Farmington City Post Office. Chase was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, peer, teammate, student, and neighbor amongst many other important roles he played within our community.

The family’s statement says that “officers claim it was a routine traffic stop, yet the officer requested multiple other officers to the scene a couple blocks prior to the stop.”

“This resulted in the brutal murder of Chase at the hands of 5 Farmington Police officers, with them shooting him while he was still in his automobile and likely terrified for his safety,” the statement says, adding that Farmington police shot “12 plus rounds at him while he was still inside the car with the engine running and lights on when reporters arrived.”

The statement says:

We have learned more from media coverage about what occurred than anywhere else right now. Officers claim it was a routine traffic stop, yet the officer requested multiple other officers to the scene a couple blocks prior to the stop. This resulted in the brutal murder of Chase at the hands of 5 Farmington Police officers, with them shooting him while he was still in his automobile and likely terrified for his safety. They shot 12 plus rounds at him while he was still inside the car with the engine running and lights on when reporters arrived. Police are stonewalling us. Our family has not been permitted to see Chase and has not been contacted by authorities or justice departments with information surrounding this investigation. Chase lived at home with his parents in Farmington. Our family was not properly notified of Chase's death as next of kin. We found out about Chase's death along with the entirety of our community via News Reporters and Articles written online.

Police Say Chase Allan Was Armed & ‘Asserted His Independence From the Laws of the Land’

Large police presence at the Farmington Post Office with surrounding streets closed. A blue sedan in the parking lot has more than a half-dozen bullet holes through its passenger side windows. Live reports next on @KSL5TV @KSLcom @kslnewsradio pic.twitter.com/QU447KYTqU — Ladd Egan (@laddegan) March 1, 2023

In a second news release, emailed to Heavy, the Farmington Police Department wrote that it “holds transparency in the highest regard” and that officers are equipped with body-worn cameras, which captured the Allan shooting. The video was not released.

Supervisors reviewed the video footage, according to police, and they said the cameras showed this:

A police officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle with an “illegitimate license plate.” The driver pulled into a parking stall at the U.S. Post Office and rolled the window down “only a few inches and refused to provide identification or cooperate with the officer in anyway,” the release says.

He “asserted his independence from the laws of the land as well as his belief that he was not required to provide information to the officer, nor was he required to cooperate,” according to the police news release.

The initial officer called for assistance and a supervisor, two officers, and a trainee assigned to him, responded to assist, the release says.

“Officers exhausted multiple further attempts to persuade Mr. Allan to cooperate and ordered him to exit the vehicle,” the news release says.

“When Mr. Allan still refused to exit the vehicle, an officer opened the door to the car and another officer attempted to remove Mr. Allan from the vehicle,” the release says.

“At that time an observing officer yelled out the words ‘gun gun, gun!’ A struggle, which appeared to last only seconds, ensued and gunshots could be heard. Officers secured Mr Allan and began rendering aid to him. An empty holster can be seen on Mr. Allan’s right hip and a handgun can be seen lying on the driver side floorboard of the vehicle,” says the news release.

Police said they won’t “draw any final conclusions” until the investigation is completed, the release says.

ABC 4 quoted the police chief as saying that Chase Allan was driving a BMW with no license plate.

The first press release from the Farmington Police Department, also emailed to Heavy, says that an officer pulled Chase Allan over on March 1, 2023, at about 3:22 p.m., in the parking lot of the post office.

The release says Chase Allan “was the only occupant. During the stop, the driver became non-compliant with the initial officer.”

The police release release says that the initial officer “called for assistance from other officers. During the confrontation, the initial officer instructed the driver to exit the vehicle, which the driver refused.”

It adds, “During an attempt to remove the driver from the vehicle, shots were fired and the driver was injured. The driver was removed from the vehicle and medical aid was rendered by officers on scene. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Chase Allan (25) and transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.”

The death is under investigation by the Davis County Critical Incident Protocol team, and five Farmington “was activated and is conducting the investigation. Details of this incident will be released upon completion of the investigation. Five Farmington City police officers have been placed on administrative leave as per department policy. There were no injuries to any of the officers,” the release says.

