Dick Clark New Year’s 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Ring in the New Year with the annual Times Square ball drop “Rockin’ Eve” special hosted by Ryan Seacrest. “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” airs Saturday, December 31 beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve 2023 Preview

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, ABC’s annual “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” is the premier party to ring in the new year. Billy Porter, Ciara, D-Nice, Jessie James Decker and Liza Koshy are set to join Seacrest as co-hosts from various locations around the country for the 2022-2023 broadcast.

According to the ABC press release:

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023” has expanded to Disneyland and will return once again to Times Square and beyond, headlined by 18-time host and executive producer of the show, Ryan Seacrest. Actress and producer Liza Koshy will return as co-host in Times Square alongside Seacrest. Country artist Jessie James Decker will also join the duo in Times Square as the Powerball co-host for her fourth consecutive year. Disneyland will become this year’s inaugural host destination and home to an additional “Rockin’ Eve” celebration with veteran hostess and award-winning multiplatinum-selling artist Ciara overseeing festivities at the Happiest Place on Earth. The Disneyland segments will be pre-taped prior to the New Year’s holiday. Returning for his fourth year, Emmy, GRAMMY, and Tony Award winner Billy Porter will be back in New Orleans as co-host to head up the Central Standard Time zone countdown. Porter co-hosted from New Orleans in 2019 and 2021, and Times Square in 2020. After serving as the official LA Party DJ at last year’s show, iconic DJ, producer/rapper and philanthropist D-Nice will return as this year’s LA co-host. The show will also return to Puerto Rico as the first countdown on the show to welcome the New Year with Puerto Rican actress and singer Roselyn Sanchez as co-host. Multiplatinum-selling Puerto Rican singer and rapper Farruko will also be in attendance to give a spectacular performance. Last year, the Island was the inaugural destination for the show’s first-ever Spanish language countdown.

Performers include Aly & AJ, Armani White, Bailey Zimmerman, Ben Platt, Betty Who, Billy Porter, Ciara, Dove Cameron, Finneas, Fitz and The Tantrums, Halle Bailey, Lauren Spencer Smith, Maddie & Tae, Nicky Youre, Shaggy, TXT, and Wiz Khalifa.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” airs Saturday, December 31 beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.