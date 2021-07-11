Djokovic vs Berrettini Wimbledon Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

Novak Djokovic aims to add a record-equalling 20th grand slam title to his resume as he faces off against Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

In the US, the match (9 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Djokovic vs Berrettini online:

Djokovic vs Berrettini Preview

Novak Djokovic continued to roll at Wimbledon in the semifinals, topping No. 10 Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-5. He was able to close out Shapovalov — who is 12 years younger than him — in each set, despite letting him hang around.

“He was serving for first set. He was better for most of the second set; had a lot of opportunities and just didn’t manage to close it out when he needed to,” Djokovic said. “In important moments, I think I probably held my nerves better than he did and just (made) him play an extra shot, (made) him do an unforced error.”

The win meant that Djokovic’s quest for the “Golden Slam” — all major titles and a gold mendal at the Olympics in a single year — is still alive.

“It would mean everything,” Djokovic said. “That’s why I’m here. That’s why I’m playing. I imagined myself being in a position to fight for another grand slam trophy prior to coming to London. I put myself in a very good position.

“Anything is possible in the final. Obviously, experience is on my side. But Berrettini has been winning a lot of matches on grass courts this year, winning Queen’s. He’s in great form. He’s serving big, playing big. So it’s going to be a very tough match I think for both of us. But I’m looking forward to a great battle.”

Berrettini bullied his way past Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, 6-3, 6-0, 6-7(3), 6-4. It’s the first major final for the Italian.

“I’m just so, so happy for everything,” Berrettini said. “My year started in a good way, with the finals in the ATP Cup. Then I got injured again. I kind of saw those ghosts again, of my body kind of struggling.

“Again, I came back stronger. I think I fully deserve to be here. I want to enjoy it like I did today. I want to enjoy my first final… I just appreciate what’s happening.”

The opponents have faced off twice previously, with Djokovic taking both matchups.

ROAD TO FINAL

Novak Djokovic

First round: Jack Draper (Britain) 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2

Second round: Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 6-3 6-3 6-3

Third round: Denis Kudla (U.S.) 6-4 6-3 7-6(7)

Fourth round: 17-Cristian Garin (Chile) 6-2 6-4 6-2

Quarterfinals: Marton Fucsovics (Hungary) 6-3 6-4 6-4

Semifinals: 10-Denis Shapovalov (Canada) 7-6(3) 7-5 7-5

Matteo Berrettini

First round: Guido Pella (Argentina) 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-0

Second round: Botic Van De Zandschulp (Netherlands) 6-3 6-4 7-6(4)

Third round: Aljaz Bedene (Slovenia) 6-4 6-4 6-4

Fourth round: Ilya Ivashka (Belarus) 6-4 6-3 6-1

Quarterfinals: 16-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) 6-3 5-7 7-5 6-3

Semifinals: Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) 6-3 6-0 6-7(3) 6-4

