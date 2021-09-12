How to Watch Dolphins vs Patriots Live Stream Online

Two former University of Alabama quarterbacks clash in this one when Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins square off against Mac Jones and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

The game (4:25 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Dolphins vs Patriots online, with the options depending on where you live:

Dolphins vs Patriots Preview

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will be going up against his former protégé and defensive coordinator in Brian Flores, who is now head coach of the Dolphins. Tagovailoa and Jones, who played together at Alabama when Jones backed up Tua, will also be reunited in this one.

“Mac is fiercely competitive,” Tagovailoa said about his former teammate. “Mac is a ‘put my head down, I’m going to work and I’m going to do whatever I can, no matter who is on the other side, I’m going to do whatever I can to beat you guys.'”

The legendary Patriots coach also had high praise for the Dolphins’ second-year QB. “Tua is no rookie,” Belichick told WHDH in Boston. “He’s got a year of experience. We’ve seen him. We played against him, so we’ll deal with him.”

Tagovailoa started nine games for the Dolphins last year, completing 64.1% of his passes for 1,814 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for 109 yards and three scores.

On the other side of the ball, Flores put together a defense that led the NFL in takeaways (29), but the Dolphins managed only 23 sacks, so they’ll be looking for more out of their pass rush this season. They’ll be facing a Patriots offense that remains a mystery with Jones under center.

The Pats were ranked 27th out of 32 teams in total offense with quarterback Cam Newton leading the way last year, averaging 327.3 yards and 20.4 points a game. How Jones runs offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ scheme will be one of the keys to the team’s season.

As for the Patriots’ defense, they had 47 sacks last year, which was tied for sixth-best in the NFL, and they were seventh in the league in points allowed, surrendering 22.1 points a game. Now, it will be up to Belichick to outwit his former pupil.

“I was very fortunate to have been there,” Flores said about New England. “I enjoyed my time there. There are still some people there that I still have relationships with. I have great respect for that coaching staff and that organization, but when we’re going there we’re going there to compete. That’s what it is.”