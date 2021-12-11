Donaire vs Gaballo Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Nonito Donaire will put his WBC bantamweight title on the line on Saturday night when he boxes Reymart Gaballo at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA.

The fight card starts at 10 p.m. ET and will be televised on Showtime. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here are some different ways can watch a live stream of Donaire vs Gaballo online for free:

Donaire vs Gaballo Preview

Donaire (41-6, 27 KOs), who’s secured major titles in four weight classes throughout a professional career that began in 2001, has held the WBC bantamweight belt since he took it from France’s Nordine Oubaali with a fourth-round knockout in May.

That was his first fight in more than a year and a half — in his previous bout, he succumbed to Japan’s Naoya Inoue via unanimous decision, surrendering his WBA strap in the process.

“For me, after the Naoya Inoue fight, I saw that I still had a purpose in this sport,” the 39-year-old Donaire recently said, according to Agence France-Presse. “I came in strong against Nordine Oubaali in my last fight because I have that purpose. That purpose is to become undisputed champion of the world.”

The loss to Inoue marked Donaire’s third defeat in six bouts.

His opponent on Saturday, a fellow Filipino, has yet to lose, but was just 4 years old when Donaire made his professional debut. Their 14-year age difference doesn’t seem to concern Donaire, however, who’s insisted he’s just gotten better with age.

“It’s the weirdest thing, as you get older, your stamina is not as great, but for me, my stamina is better than it was when I was 22,” he said, according to The Ring. “If I went back into time and faced the 22-year-old version of myself, I would win. This version, the 39-year-old version, would beat the 22-year-old.”

He added: “I know Reymart is a young kid who works hard, and I see him training all of the time. He’s a nice kid. I don’t really know too much about him, but what I do see, I see a lot of flaws that I can take advantage of. If I had a chance to talk to the younger version of me, I would tell myself that I have to realize how to use my experience.

“The fighter I am now is able to use that experience. Now, I’m calm and able to use everything I know in fights. I’m 39 — and I’m only getting better. It’s tough to believe — but it’s true.”

The 25-year-old Gaballo (24-0, 20 KOs) has held a pair of interim bantamweight belts, claiming the temporary WBA and WBC titles in March 2018 and December 2020, respectively. The latter victory, his last fight, came via a controversial split decision over Puerto Rico’s Emmanuel Rodríguez.

On Thursday, Gaballo referred to Donaire as his idol.

“It’s an honor to fight my idol in the ring. I’m so excited to compete on Saturday night for the world championship,” Gaballo said, according to Boxing Scene. “I’m very happy and it gives me great pleasure to have this chance to become world champion. I’ve been working my whole life to accomplish this goal.”