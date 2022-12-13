Doug Lewis: Tribute to the Lawrenceville, Georgia, Attorney

Doug Lewis was a Lawrenceville, Georgia, divorce attorney who authorities say was murdered by the ex-husband of one of his clients.

The suspect is Allen Tayeh. Authorities believe he set Lewis’s law firm on fire after slaying him. According to his obituary, the murder occurred on December 7, 2022.

Lewis’s family law firm website reads, “I will give you the personalized attention you deserve, the trusted advice you need, and I will fight to protect your best interests so you can move forward with your life.”

Tributes poured in for Lewis on social media. A woman wrote on Facebook:

I can not tell you how many times I have thought about Doug Lewis, his wife, and his kids over the last days. This was such a senseless crime and it just breaks me to know that such a good family man was taken in such a way that I still can’t wrap my head around. I actually knew him personally in several capacities over two decades… as an attorney, as a dad that I saw often at the school I taught at, to him coaching one of our children in little league…In every role I knew him, he was kind. How someone can have so much hate in them to do such a devastating act is beyond my capacity to understand. I know this family can surely use prayers ❤️

1. Lewis Was Shot to Death in His Law Office by a Client’s Ex Husband, Authorities Believe

According to court and police files obtained by KEN55, the motive was “a contentious divorce case.”

Lewis, a “popular, believed Lawrenceville attorney” was shot inside his law office, which was then set on fire, the television station reported.

The suspect was the husband of one of Lewis’s clients, whom he was representing in the couple’s divorce, the television station reported.

2. Lewis Was Remembered as a Devout Christian & ‘Dedicated Family Man’

Lewis’s obituary describes him as a devout Christian and family man:

Doug was a devout Christian, loved the Lord, and was a member of Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church, where he volunteered his time at The Food Pantry at HMUMC. His faith was at the center of everything he did, and we are grateful in knowing that his walk with Christ was strong. A devoted and loving father and husband, Doug never missed a day to share how proud he was of them. He loved nothing more than spending time and making memories with family and friends whether at home, the ball field, a concert, or the beach. Those who were blessed enough to know Doug, know that he was a dedicated family man, thoughtful and caring son, beloved brother, loving and involved uncle and brother-in-law, and fun and endearing friend. Doug coached youth sports, including baseball, football, basketball, softball, and lacrosse, from 2003–2019. Doug was well-loved and respected by many. A loud and proud fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, WVU Mountaineers, Atlanta Braves, Mercer Lacrosse, and Mill Creek Hawks, Doug loved cheering on his favorite teams alongside friends and family.

Authorities described how “brazen” the murder was.

“It’s pretty brazen. It’s kind of out of the blue,” Lawrenceville Police Lt. Jake Parker told KEN55.

Lewis was alone in his law office when the shooting occurred. According to 11Alive, there was a hearing in the divorce case the following week.

Police found Tayeh nearby but also burned, 11Alive reported, and he had a firearm on him.

“He did have a firearm on him,” Parker said to 11Alive, “a revolver that had spent cartridges in the cylinders…. And there were gas cans and an odor of gasoline around the area as well.”

3. Lewis, Who Was Married With Three Kids, Was a Family Law Attorney for 20 Years

Gwinnett County court records detail divorce proceedings and tens of thousands of dollars Allen Tayeh was ordered to pay shortly before attorney Doug Lewis' death.

According to his website, Douglas W. Lewis spent two decades as a family law lawyer in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

“Welcome to the Law Office of Douglas W. Lewis. For over 20 years I have successfully represented clients in Gwinnett County and surrounding counties in cases involving: Divorce and Family Law, Custody/ Parenting Time/Visitation, Child Support and Alimony, Modification and contempt, Legitimation and Paternity, and Adoption.”

He wrote:

My philosophy is to treat you with the same care and respect as I would for one of my own family. I am committed to providing a high level of personal care and attention to every aspect of your case until it is resolved. I will work closely with you and provide individualized attention in my aim to resolve your legal challenges in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

His obituary says that Lewis, 55, was survived by his wife of 29 years, Becky, and their three children.

The obit says:

Doug was born in Charleston, West Virginia on June 28, 1967, and was raised in Nitro, West Virginia. Doug attended West Virginia University, where he met his wife, and earned a B.A. in political science and a Doctor of Jurisprudence. A respected and successful attorney, Doug practiced law in Gwinnett County and the Greater Atlanta area since 1992. He was a member of the Gwinnett County Bar Association and the State Bar of Georgia.

4. The Death of Lewis, Praised as an ‘Outstanding’ Lawyer, Has ‘Chilled’ the Legal Community

The lawyer’s death has sent chills through the legal community.

“I am shocked and saddened to hear about the murder of Family Law Attorney Doug Lewis,” a woman wrote on Facebook.

He was killed by his client’s husband a few days before a hearing was scheduled on the divorce case. The killer then set his law office on fire. Doug was a stellar attorney, in practice for many years. This news has chilled the legal community. Doug did not deserve to die. We deal with a wide spectrum of personalities and emotions in this line of work. None of us expected this. This tragedy is eye opening. We have to take precautions in this practice and certainly Doug’s death will force many of us to take serious security measures for protection against some of these unstable nuts. It’s crazy no one is safe.

A testimonial from a former client on his website reads,

Doug Lewis has represented me in both a divorce and custody modification and has done just an outstanding job…I have talked to many people over the years and have heard horror stories of what they end up with when it`s all said and done, and after I tell them of my settlement they seem amazed and want Doug`s name and number. Doug is a great attorney and really cares about his clients, and more importantly, he cares about the children that are affected. I would not consider using anyone, but Doug for any family law issue and would highly recommend him to anyone.

5. Lewis, Who Graduated from West Virginia School of Law, Enjoyed Coaching Youth Sports

Lewis’s website bio says “Doug obtained his undergraduate degree from West Virginia University and graduated from West Virginia University School of Law with a Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1992.”

It adds:

Doug has been a Georgia resident and practicing law in Gwinnett County and the greater Atlanta area since 1992. He is a member of the Gwinnett County Bar Association, the Family Law Section of the State Bar of Georgia and the Georgia Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. He is licensed to practice before the Georgia Court of Appeals and the Georgia Supreme Court. In addition to Gwinnett County cases, Mr. Lewis has successfully represented clients in all levels of the Georgia court system in the metro-Atlanta area and beyond. Doug enjoys coaching youth sports, outdoor activities and spending time with his family and friends.

