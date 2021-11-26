How to Watch Duke vs Gonzaga Game Live Stream Online

The No. 1 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs and the No. 5 ranked Duke Blue Devils will clash in a huge Top 5 showdown on neutral ground in Las Vegas on Friday, November 26.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Duke vs Gonzaga online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Duke vs Gonzaga live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Duke vs Gonzaga live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Duke vs Gonzaga live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Duke vs Gonzaga live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Duke vs Gonzaga live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Duke vs Gonzaga 2021 Preview

Gonzaga is fresh from a dominant 83-63 win over the No. 2 ranked UCLA Bruins on Tuesday night. The Bruins were the toughest competition the Zags have seen all year, but they were no match for Gonzaga. Bulldogs guard Andrew Nembhard led the way for Gonzaga with 24 points, while seven-foot center Chet Holmgren finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots in a dominant performance.

“This was not a shock to none of us,” Gonzaga forward Drew Timme told the New York Times after the win. “It’s what we expect of him and what he expects from himself. It’s just Chet. He’s one of a kind.”

“It reminded me of something you’d see in a regional final or regional semifinal,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few told 790 KFGO about Holmgren’s performance. “It was a great atmosphere and it matched perfectly for the game, what was at stake and the two teams that were out there.”

On the other side, Duke is fresh from a 107-81 rout of Citadel on November 22. Guard Brent Davis and forward Hayden Brown scored 19 points apiece to lead Duke in the win. The Blue Devils shot 48.6% from the floor and just 26.7% from downtown, but solid defense was the story for them in the end.

“I do think we’re playing good defense,” Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said after the win, via The Athletic. “The offense takes longer with so many new players, young players. They’re still trying to find out who they are. The way Paolo (Banchero) played tonight, if he could play that way, then you get accustomed. There are different things that open up for you then. So, it’s going to take a little bit.”

Banchero was charged with aiding and abetting a DWI on November 14, when he was a passenger in the back his own car, while his teammate, Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson, Michael Savarino, was driving. Savarino was subsequently charged with a DUI. Banchero says the incident is already behind the team.

“My teammates had my back, so it wasn’t too hard for me,” Banchero said, via CBS Sports. “I’m not going to say it wasn’t on my mind the past two games. It was. I feel like today was bounce-back game for me and I felt good out there.”

The last time these two teams played each other, Gonzaga won in a close contest, 89-87, back in November of 2018.