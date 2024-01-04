Perry, Iowa, High School Shooter Left Final, Ominous TikTok Post, Reports Say

Dylan Butler was identified by Daily Mail as the Perry High School shooter who left a trail of multiple victims in Iowa on January 4.

Daily Mail published Butler’s name, attributing it to WHO13, a local station. The station’s web stories do not contain the name; however, Facebook comment writers indicated the name and TikTok photo were used on the air. The Dallas County sheriff said in a news conference that authorities know the shooter’s name but did not publicly release it.

ABC News reported that at least one person has died in addition to the shooter. The exact number of victims has not been released.

Shortly before the shooting, the TikTok user @tooktoomuch posted a selfie on TikTok with the caption, “now we wait.” It was set to a song called “stray bullet.” Daily Mail reported that WHO13 had identified this TikTok photo as Butler’s.

Community residents commented on the TikTok thread. The page was taken down while Heavy was reviewing it. The photo showed a blue backpack on the floor. “Thank God my son wasn’t at school yet, but my niece/nephew/cousins were there,” wrote one woman. Another person wrote, “It’s hard to believe that someone would do this to all of us.” A woman wrote, “That was my brother, man.” The page contained multiple videos, screen captures of which are being circulated on X.

Here is suspected Iowa mass shooter Dylan Butler. Butler is reported to have shot three people, including his principal. By the end of the day, the U.S. media will report about how Butler was the "victim." American society is sick.pic.twitter.com/vYTaanFkuZ — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 4, 2024

Heavy is working to verify Reddit pages that some people believe the gunman used. A Facebook page in the same name also mentioned the song “stray bullet,” according to posts on X, but is now deleted. Some social media posts erroneously gave the suspect’s name as Colby Butler. A Google cache of their story shows Daily Mail initially named the shooter as Colby Butler.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Gunman, Identified by Daily Mail as Dylan Butler, Shot the High School Principal, Dan Marburger, Reports Say

Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger is among the victims, according to two teachers who spoke with The Des Moines Register.

“Two teachers said Dan Marburger, the principal of the high school, was shot,” the newspaper reported. Marburger’s condition is not clear. NBC News reported that patients are being treated at two different hospitals.

On his Facebook page, Marburger wrote that he is “High School Principal at Perry Community School District” and studied education at Central College. He went to East Central High School, lives in Perry, Iowa, and is from Sabula, Iowa.

In 2022, he wrote, “This morning I start year 28 at PHS. It has me thinking of all the great people I have started years with here and I miss now.” His profile picture shows his children.

2. The Suspect, a Senior at the School, Left Behind Multiple Victims, Reports Say

A student who lives 2 blocks away from Perry High School tells @edokeefe that he went home after having been in the cafeteria when the shooting took place and then walked back to the school to seek medical help for his bleeding back. He says it was a student who was the shooter. pic.twitter.com/mseBS0jrQB — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 4, 2024

Daily Mail reported that the suspect was a senior at the school.

In a news conference, the Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said there were multiple victims at the high school but did not specify a number. He said that police were at the scene in seven minutes.

“There is no further danger to the public. The community is safe,” Infante said. “We’re just now working backwards, trying to figure out everything that happened and make notifications.”

CBS News reported that the shooter was a student.

Hospital officials told the Des Moines Register that they received two victims.

Is this the Perry Iowa shooter? His TikTok was just banned but I screen recorded all his vids before they took it down. #perryiowa #dylanbutler #tooktoomuch pic.twitter.com/40YPbhzWJY — Tracy Leigh Meyer (@tracyleighmeyer) January 4, 2024

Iowa’s Governor Kim Reynolds wrote on X, “Our hearts are broken by this senseless tragedy. Our prayers are with the students, teachers & families of the Perry Community. I have been in contact with law enforcement agencies & am continuing to monitor the situation. I will be joining their press conference today.”

Rachael Kares, an 18-year-old senior, told the Des Moines Register that she heard four gunshots.

“We all just jumped,” Kares said to the newspaper. “My band teacher looked at us and yelled, ‘Run!’ So we ran.”

3. A Teenage Boy Witnessed the Principal Being Shot & Suffered Graze Wounds, According to Reports

BREAKING: Shooting with multiple victims reported at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa pic.twitter.com/XuvFzpId50 — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) January 4, 2024

Kevin Shelley told the Des Moines Register that his 15-year-old son was “grazed by two bullets while in a school hallway” and saw the gunman shoot the principal. Shelley’s son suffered only minor physical wounds.

In addition, Jody Kurth said her stepson was shot in the back and arm but is “doing really well,” ABC News reported.

“It was absolutely horrifying, that’s one of the worst moments of my entire life,” she said, according to ABC. “But the best phone call I got was saying that they were OK.”

This video on Facebook Live showed the shooting aftermath at the high school.

“Multiple law enforcement and medical staff are on site for a shooting at Perry High School. The site has been secured and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office will release more information as it becomes available,” Dallas County, Iowa, wrote on its Facebook page. People offered prayers on the comment thread.

4. Early Reports Said a Female Student Was Shot in the Head

https://heavy.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/perry.mp3

In the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department dispatch audio, obtained through Broadcastify, officers said there is a high-school age female with gunshot wounds to the head.

Authorities have not formally confirmed that report, though, and sometimes scanner reports can end up wrong. You can listen to the earliest dispatch reports above.

At one point, they discussed EMS helicopters landing near the football field.

5. The Gunman Was Found Down in the Hallway With a Possible Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Perry high school shooter ( Colby Butler ) posted this on TikTok before he shot up the school. pic.twitter.com/IYFmfnRLVq — Dillon (@dillon_kydd) January 4, 2024

An officer also said at one point, “male subject down in the hallway — appears to be self-inflicted,” according to the Register.

The newspaper did not clarify whether this male was the suspect.

However, the Associated Press reported that the gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to the AP, the shooting occurred as students returned from winter break for their first day of classes.

READ NEXT: Mentions of Former President Bill Clinton in Jeffrey Epstein Documents.