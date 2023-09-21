Eagle Pass Videos & Photos: Migrant Crisis, Razor Wire Cut

Videos and photos from Eagle Pass, Texas, show the unfolding migrant crisis, including scenes of authorities cutting razor wire and border crossings.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott wrote on X, “Texas installed razor wire in Eagle Pass to stop illegal crossings. Today the Biden Admin CUT that wire, opening the floodgates to illegal immigrants. I immediately deployed more Texas National Guard to repel illegal crossings & install more razor wire.”

He shared this video:

Texas installed razor wire in Eagle Pass to stop illegal crossings. Today the Biden Admin CUT that wire, opening the floodgates to illegal immigrants. I immediately deployed more Texas National Guard to repel illegal crossings & install more razor wire. pic.twitter.com/eMtLS8Z6WI — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 20, 2023

CNN reported that the U.S. Defense Department is “ramping up resources at the US-Mexico border” with 8,600 border crossings in the previous 24 hours. A 3-year-old boy drowned in the Rio Grande, CNN reported.

Abbott also wrote, “I officially declared an invasion at our border because of Biden’s policies. We deployed the Texas National Guard, DPS & local law enforcement. We are building a border wall, razor wire & marine barriers. We are also repelling migrants.”

The Eagle Pass mayor signed an emergency declaration. Texas Public Radio reported that the city’s only shelter was over capacity.

On September 20, 2023, the Biden administration announced it will grant work permits and stop deportation of hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans in the United States.

“Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas today announced the extension and redesignation of Venezuela for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 18 months, due to extraordinary and temporary conditions in Venezuela that prevent individuals from safely returning,” reads a news release from the Department of Homeland Security.

#BORDERNEWS Today, I met a 5-year-old girl from Honduras traveling completely alone among a group of 90, including men. Her name and a phone number with contact information for her mother, who she says is already in the U.S., was written on her shirt in red sharpie.#OnTheBorder pic.twitter.com/maJ4dz2sQf — Sydney Hernández (@SydneyHdzTV) September 20, 2023

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Videos Show ‘Large Groups Beginning to Cross Illegally,’ Reports Say

Large groups beginning to cross illegally again into Eagle Pass, TX this morning. pic.twitter.com/WNtnDwZXtZ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 21, 2023

“BREAKING: Per CBP sources, in the last 24 hours alone, over 10,000 migrants were encountered at the border, bringing us back to the all time record high levels we last saw in May before the end of Title 42. 8,500+ were Border Patrol apprehensions, 1,600+ at CBP ports of entry,” Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin wrote on X on September 21, 2023.

Melugin has shared videos from Eagle Pass on X. “Large groups beginning to cross illegally again into Eagle Pass, TX this morning,” he wrote on September 21, 2023.

Eagle Pass, TX right now. Illegal crossings began before sunrise and haven’t stopped. pic.twitter.com/lvJShQTBis — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 21, 2023

“It’s a total free for all in Eagle Pass right now. Mass illegal crossing taking place for over an hour and a half. Almost 2 years to the day we saw 15,000+ Haitians under the bridge in Del Rio, we now have thousands of predominantly Venezuelans gathering under Eagle Pass bridge,” he wrote on September 20, 2023.

It’s a total free for all in Eagle Pass right now. Mass illegal crossing taking place for over an hour and a half. Almost 2 years to the day we saw 15,000+ Haitians under the bridge in Del Rio, we now have thousands of predominantly Venezuelans gathering under Eagle Pass bridge. pic.twitter.com/VkfUQnexGZ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 20, 2023

Melugin also wrote, “Another body was just pulled from the Rio Grande here in Eagle Pass this morning. Middle aged male. 3-year-old boy drowned here yesterday. 10-year-old boy drowned here last week. Every time we come here, there are multiple drownings, for 2+ years now.”

“From Sept 1st through 20th the Biden Admin ordered the release of more than 100,000 illegal border crashers-enough to double the population of cities like Yuma, AZ,” the Border Patrol Union wrote on X. “Think about what Biden is doing to this country with his out-of-control border policies. How many millions more?”

From Sept 1st through 20th the Biden Admin ordered the release of more than 100,000 illegal border crashers-enough to double the population of cities like Yuma, AZ. Think about what Biden is doing to this country with his out-of-control border policies. How many millions more? — Border Patrol Union – NBPC (@BPUnion) September 21, 2023

“After reviewing the country conditions in Venezuela and consulting with interagency partners, Secretary Mayorkas determined that an 18-month TPS extension and redesignation are warranted based on Venezuela’s increased instability and lack of safety due to the enduring humanitarian, security, political, and environmental conditions,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

The City of Eagle Pass Has Given the State Authority to ‘Arrest Those Who Violate State Law by Trespassing Unlawfully’

🚨: On the ground in Eagle Pass, TX and this large group of people, mostly from Venezuela, illegally crossed into the U.S. at 5:00 AM. As they were making their way towards Border Patrol for processing, another large group in the hundreds was crossing the river. pic.twitter.com/gTgUxyDmIj — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 21, 2023

Chris Olivarez, spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, wrote on X on September 21, “The City of Eagle Pass has reinstated the authorization for @TxDPS to arrest those who violate state law by trespassing unlawfully at #ShelbyPark.”

Piedras Negras: The second half of the 7,000 migrants on train arrived last night to Piedras Negras and are expected to cross into Eagle Pass today. Yesterday 3,000 crossed. This group of another 3,000 that arrived last night could be crossing today. Texas DPS, in agreement… pic.twitter.com/VNwdyMOGLg — Auden B. Cabello (@CabelloAuden) September 21, 2023

According to Texas Public Radio, this policy has been “criticized for violating the rights of asylum seekers and for usurping authority from the federal government to enforce immigration laws.”

He adedd: “Due to the unprecedented influx of illegal immigrants crossing between the ports of entry, DPS Troopers & @TXMilitary will regain control, support local, county, & federal authorities, & maintain an enforcement posture. #OperationLoneStar.”

NEW: The City of Eagle Pass has reinstated the authorization for @TxDPS to arrest those who violate state law by trespassing unlawfully at #ShelbyPark. Due to the unprecedented influx of illegal immigrants crossing between the ports of entry, DPS Troopers & @TXMilitary will… pic.twitter.com/lhtkbawLV8 — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) September 21, 2023

“While parts of #Texas are overwhelmed w/ illegal border crossings, criminal smuggling organizations are taking full advantage by increasing human smuggling efforts,” Olivarez wrote on X. “@TxDPS Special Agents w/ the Criminal Investigations Division thwarted a #humansmuggling attempt in #Laredo, where 49 illegal immigrants were found locked inside a poorly ventilated trailer. The illegal immigrants included 44 males and 5 females from Guatemala, Mexico, and Honduras.”

While parts of #Texas are overwhelmed w/ illegal border crossings, criminal smuggling organizations are taking full advantage by increasing human smuggling efforts. @TxDPS Special Agents w/ the Criminal Investigations Division thwarted a #humansmuggling attempt in #Laredo,… pic.twitter.com/PmnBdcZ00F — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) September 21, 2023

