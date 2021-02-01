Influencer Shot & Killed by Husband in Front of 6-Year-Old Daughter: Police

Eliane Ferreira Siolin, 35, is an influencer who was shot and killed by her husband in the presence of her six-year-old daughter, police said. The Brazilian influencer and her husband, 41-year-old Alejandro Antonio Aguilera Cantallupi, were arguing at a family barbecue about the revealing nature of her social media posts, the Daily Mail reported.

According to the outlet, police said Siolin was shot multiple times by her husband who then turned the gun on himself in the January 24 incident in Ponta Pora, a Brazilian municipality on the border with Paraguay. Authorities found their bodies on the back porch and said Siolin had been shot at least 14 times and her right arm was broken, while Cantallupi had a single gunshot wound to the head. A gun, bullets and a spare magazine were recovered from the scene.

The couple had a six-year-old daughter, local media reported, and authorities said she witnessed the incident. She is now in the care of relatives, Campo Grande News wrote.

Siolin’s Friends Told Local Media That the Couple Often Argued Over the Influencer’s Posts

The incident occurred after the couple argued over Siolin’s social media posts, specifically her short videos shared to her 58,000 followers on TikTok in which she was often wearing revealing outfits, the Daily Mail wrote. A police spokesperson, Analu Ferraz, said close friends of the couple reported that the two fought frequently even in public, Campo Grande News wrote.

According to the local media outlet, the family was having a barbecue when the caretaker heard gunshots at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 24. He called the police and covered the bodies with a blanket prior to their arrival.

The investigation is ongoing, with police stating that they believe it was femicide followed by a suicide.

Siolin Was a Popular TikTok Personality & Had Over 58,000 Followers at the Time of Her Death

Siolin last shared videos to her TikTok account earlier in January and often posted short clips of herself dancing or lip-syncing to her followers. Her latest TikTok video was flooded with tributes and condolences to her family after news of her death broke, with many saying how heartbroken they were at the news. Many also commented about her daughter, with one of her followers writing, “Hope your daughter is well looked after.”

She also had an Instagram account with 5,000 followers but it was set to private. None of her social media accounts appeared to have photos or videos of her husband.

Domestic violence and femicide in Brazil are all too common, with the country ranking fifth in the world for femicides — defined as the murder of a woman — prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of York reported following a study. Fifty percent of those femicides were committed by the woman’s partner. Following the onset of the pandemic and physical distancing measures, femicides went up by 22% on average in 12 states between March and April 2020.

READ NEXT: Social Media Influencer Set on Fire & Killed by Ex-Husband, Family Says