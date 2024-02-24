Wisconsin Police Warn of ‘Fake Video’ in Case of Missing Two Rivers Boy Elijah Vue

Police in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, are warning the public about a “fake video” circulating on social media in the case of missing child Elijah Vue.

“Elijah has not been located,” Two Rivers police wrote in a February 24 update in the missing person’s case. “We are aware of at least one fake video circulating social media that shows the recovery of a minor by officers. Again, beware of scams seeking your money and personal information, but also those now looking to take advantage of this unfortunate incident.”

That comes the day after Elijah’s mom Katrina Baur appeared in court on a party-to-the-crime child neglect accusation, along with Jesse Vang, the man with a criminal history to whom she sent the boy for disciplinary reasons, the Herald Times Reporter says.

An Amber Alert was issued for the missing child, who is 3 years old.

In a news conference, Two Rivers Police Chief Ben Meinnert said Elijah disappeared on February 20. He said law enforcement officers are “working tirelessly” to search “every inch” of the city and county. The boy was last seen wearing dark colored sweatpants and shoes “with a dinosaur print,” Meinnert said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Elijah Vue’s Mother, Katrina Bauer, Is Accused of Being a Party to the Crime of Child Neglect

Baur, Elijah’s mother, is now accused of being party-to-the-crime of child neglect, according to The Herald Times Reporter.

Jesse Vang, 39, was accused of child neglect, the newspaper reported. District Attorney Jacalyn LaBre said in court that Baur “lives in Wisconsin Dells and had sent Elijah to stay with Vang in Two Rivers for disciplinary purposes,” the Herald Times Reporter noted, adding that, according to the DA, Baur “was not in Two Rivers when Elijah went missing.”

“Katrina Baur and Jesse Vang both had bail hearings today. Baur is being held on a $15,000 cash bail and Vang is being held on a $20,000 cash bail. If bail is posted they are not to have contact with each other or children under the age of 18,” police wrote in a February 23 statement.

The cases do not yet appear on the online court website.

Wisconsin court records show the mother filed a paternity and child support action in 2022 against Jimmy Vue. Her record includes criminal traffic cases, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and underage drinking tickets, Wisconsin court records say.

According to the Herald Times Reporter, Vang’s criminal history is more extensive and includes drug trafficking, child abuse, and a federal drug trafficking offense that placed him on a federal hold.

Two Rivers Police Say They Are ‘Continuing to Work Day & Night’ to Find Elijah Vue

Two Rivers police did thank the public for helping search for Elijah.

“We are aware of numerous coordinated citizen search efforts all over Manitowoc County,” they wrote. “Thank you for those continued efforts. Please continue to respect other’s private property and be cautious when conducting those searches as your safety is important. We appreciate everyone’s joint concern and dedication in locating Elijah.”

The police wrote that they “continue to work day and night following up on all tips and leads. Thank you to Two Rivers School District for allowing us to utilize Magee Elementary School to accommodate our expanding operational needs. No students or incidents at that school are under investigation, nor are any others endangered.”

“With the assistance of Wings of Hope and NorthStar, advanced searches of our rivers and other waters are underway with a variety of boats, drones, and dogs in the area. You may also see extensive teams of officers and agents out on foot speaking with people door to door,” police continued.

“Continue to contact our police department’s business number (920)793-1191 with any food donations requests,” they wrote. “We have accounts set up to accept monetary donations beginning during normal business hours on Monday for those wishing to donate to the search efforts or towards a reward. More information on how to donate to those efforts will be given on Monday.”

In a previous news release, police wrote, “Although you may see our biggest presence in the city of Two Rivers where Elijah was reported missing, know that our investigation also extends into neighboring communities, as well as Elijah’s city of residence in Wisconsin Dells. We continue to explore all avenues and possibilities in our efforts to locate Elijah.”

