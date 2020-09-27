Elizabeth Garrow: Pregnant 19-Year-Old Missing New York Woman Found Dead

Elizabeth Garrow was a 19-year-old pregnant mother from Madison County, New York, who went missing on Wednesday. On Sunday morning, her family said that Garrow’s body had been found. In a Facebook post, her older sister Emily Lloyd wrote: “We just got a call they found lizzies body she didnt make it… please keep my family in your prayers through this difficult time. Per mom i was given permission to post this right now. Why did this have to happen. Rip little sis. Only 19.. not even fair.”

Syracuse.com reported that law enforcement officials said Garrow was last seen on Wednesday between 11 a.m. and noon at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Canastota, a small village to the east of Syracuse. She was with her husband, 24-year-old George McDonald Jr. The outlet reported that McDonald was arrested on Friday on charges of violating his probation unrelated to his wife’s disappearance. The Madison County District Attorney’s Office also charged him with second-degree criminal contempt, the outlet stated.

McDonald is currently being held at the Madison County Jail, public records show. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has yet to publicly confirm that Garrow’s body was found and positively identified.

Law Enforcement Had Been Searching For Garrow Over the Last Several Days With the Help of About 100 Officials

In an update posted to Facebook, the Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood said that nearly 100 officials showed up to help in the search for Garrow. Hood said that Saturday they searched a “substantial piece of land” of about 100 square miles, including swamps and ponds.

A reporter asked Hood about McDonald’s arrest and whether he was being questioned in Garrow’s disappearance, and Hood stated that he had been questioned but had invoked his right to remain silent. Hood also confirmed that Garrow had a restraining order against McDonald. He had been on probation for a “strangulation charge,” Hood said, but he could not confirm if that charge was due to an incident involving Garrow.

Law enforcement and search and rescue officials from various agencies helped in the search, according to the Facebook post: “Thank you to New York State Forest Rangers, New York State Environmental Conservation Police, New York State Police, Bridgeport Volunteer Fire Department, Canastota Police Department, U.S. Marshalls, Madison County Search and Rescue, Oswego County Search and Rescue, Massasuaga Search and Rescue, and Wilderness Search and Rescue for their assistance today.”

Garrow Had a 1-Year-Old Daughter, Annovia, & Had Told Her Sisters She Was Six Weeks Pregnant

Garrow’s sisters said she was a devoted mother of 1-year-old Annovia and often posted photos of herself with her daughter. Her sisters, 27-year-old Lloyd and 25-year-old Melissa Bush, were concerned about foul play from the start. Lloyd said Garrow lived for her daughter: “This is very unusual for her,” Lloyd told Syracuse.com. “She wouldn’t leave.”

Bush gave birth to a daughter on the day Garrow went missing and she said they spoke just 39 minutes before she disappeared. She told the outlet that her sister had been excited to meet her niece. Bush and Lloyd said that they believed McDonald was involved. They said the two married after dating for only a few months and Garrow had recently shared that she was in the early stages of pregnancy.

Garrow’s mother, Samantha Campbell, told CNY Central after her disappearance: “I just hope that she comes home safely, and I love you Lizzie wherever you are at mom loves you. If you can’t get somewhere, I hope God watches over you and helps you because I am praying, and I miss you.”

