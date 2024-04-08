Florida Pre-Med Student Stabbed Mom in Door Because She Got On His ‘Nerves,’ Sheriff Says

Emmanuel Espinoza is a 22-year-old pre-med student in Gainsville, Florida, who is accused of stabbing his mother to death because she got on his nerves.

That’s according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, who revealed details of the accusations in a news conference on April 7.

He identified the victim as Elvia Espinoza, 46, and said that she was a beloved second-grade teacher in the area.

“Elvia Espinoza was 46 years of age and she lived in the forest in a very nice house south of Frostproof,” Florida, Judd said. “Her son was a University of Florida pre-med student in Gainesville. His name was Emmanuel Espinoza. He was 22 years of age.”

The sheriff noted that authorities “have him in custody right now. He is cooperating with us. This is a horrible event. Mom is a second-grade teacher.” Judd described her as “well-loved by the community. It is a very sad day with the inexplicable, vicious murder.” He said she worked at Ben Hill Griffin elementary in Florida.

Emmanuel Espinoza Is Accused of Knocking on the Front Door & Stabbing His Mother ‘Many Times’ When She Answered the Door

According to the sheriff, the son “was coming from Gainsville to Frostproof for a family event for a grandparent this weekend, and he asked his mom if he could stay with her and she said sure. He arrived at about 2 p.m. driving this vehicle.”

The sheriff was standing in front of a car that was surrounded by crime scene tape at the scene.

Judd said in the news conference that the son “knocked on the front door and when mom opened the door he began to stab her, and he stabbed her many times. She ran from him. She was talking to a family member on the phone.”

According to Judd, “And in addition to that, he stabbed her until she fell down and died.”

Emmanuel Espinoza Told Police He Wanted to Kill His Mother ‘For Many, Many Years’ Because She ‘Irritated’ Him, But He Also Declared That He Loved Her, the Sheriff Says

The sheriff says that Emmanuel Espinoza confessed to the crime. In fact, he is the person who called 911, Judd said.

“We talked to him and he confessed. He said, ‘You know, I have wanted to kill my mother for many, many years because she got on my nerves,'” said Judd. “We asked him what is your relationship with your mother, and he said about 8 out of 10, and he really loved her.

Added the sheriff: “She irritated him, and he made up his mind today on his way to Gainesville that he would murder her and that is exactly what he did. As soon as he murdered her, he dialed 911 and immediately confessed to the 911 operators.”

Polk County Schools told Daily Mail, “Her students and colleagues greatly loved her, and her sudden, unexpected death is a devastating loss. She was a very special part of her school family,’ said the district.”

Elvia Espinoza Was Remembered as ‘The Sweetest Person’ Who Was ‘Always Cheerful & Kind’

Parents weighed in on social media with tributes to Elvia Espinoza.

“This is a picture I took of my daughter and her pre school teacher Mrs. Espinoza at our Valentine’s Day themed dance at frostproof elementary February 22, 2019,” wrote one woman on Facebook.

“Elvia Espinoza was the sweetest person to me and my family she was always cheerful and kind we lived next door to each other for 9 years until I moved in 2022 so many memories of chatting outside at the end of a long day she truly loved teaching and was so proud of being a grandma what a sad day in our little town rest in heaven my dear friend praying for her family 🕊️💔🥺”

